Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest release 'Jawan' has become the new talk of the town. Directed by Atlee, the action-flick was released on Friday and has left everyone spell-bound. Both critics and fans have provided the movie with rave reviews. Be it grand celebrations or larger-than-life tributes, “SRKians” are leaving no stone unturned to make the release of Jawanmemorable. Apart from the fans, West Indies star all-rounder Andre Russell also could not hide his emotions while watching the trailer of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Russell's IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders posted a video where the Caribbean star was seen watching the trailer of Jawanand termed it as "another big hit" movie.

"Woww, So he's playing more than one role in this movie. So, I think it's gonna be another hit movie. Definitely like the action, the little funny sides of Shah Rukh. So you know, it's just the trailer, just imagine watching the full movie. Hopefully it's showing in Guyana and we can all go and watch it," said Russell in the video.

"It looks like a proper action movie. Always have some beautiful ladies in his movies and good actors. The action also looks very very impactful. All guns out, fighting and all these things. Go well, All the Best SRK. As soon I get a chance, I will be in the theaters," he added.

Notably, Shah Rukh is also the co-owner of Russell's IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

Russell had a very mediocre outing in IPL 2023 as he scored only 227 runs in 13 matches and scalped only seven wickets. His highest score was 42 which came against Punjab Kings.

Talking about Jawan, fans across the country held special celebrations outside theatres. From dancing, cutting cakes and adorning huge cut-outs of Shah Rukh Khan's posters with garlands, the fanfare is simply unmissable.

SRK fans in Ahmedabad were no different. They organised a grand celebration ahead of the first day, the first show. Reacting to the heartwarming gesture, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Thank you Ahmedabad for everything. Especially the milk wow!!! Please keep dancing and be happy. Really feel your love and wishes.”

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has collected a record-breaking ₹ 65.50 crore at the Indian box office on the first day of its release.

Jawanis directed by Atlee. It also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.