Yuvraj Singh won many accolades for the country during his 17-year long international career, with the most notable one being the 'Player of the Tournament' award in the 2011 World Cup. After a fruitful international career, the former all-rounder announced his retirement last year without much fanfare. A year later, the left-handed batsman has lashed out at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for being "very unprofessional" in managing him towards the end of his career. He even went on to say that he wasn't at all surprised because he had seen players like Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag and Zaheer Khan being "badly mismanaged" and that it was a part of Indian cricket.

"I just felt that the way they managed me towards the end of my career was very unprofessional. But looking back at a couple of great players like Harbhajan, Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, also very badly mismanaged. So it is part of Indian cricket, I had seen it in the past and I was not really surprised," Yuvraj said in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.

Despite a fairly successful white-ball career, Yuvraj didn't play much Test cricket and he thinks that is what turns a good player into a legendary player.

When asked whether he should have got a farewell game, Yuvraj said that is not for him to decide.

"First of all, I don't think I'm a legend. I've played the game with integrity but I didn't play much Test cricket. Legendary players are those who have good Test records. For giving somebody a farewell, that's not for me to decide, that's for BCCI to decide," said Yuvraj .

Yuvraj Singh played 304 One-day Internationals (ODIs) and ended up scoring 8,701 runs, with the help of 14 hundreds and 52 half-centuries. In addition, he also picked up 111 wickets in the 50-over format.