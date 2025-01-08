Team India's 3-1 series defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 has put serious question marks on faltering stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Poor performances from the veteran stars have left their Test futures in jeopardy, with several fans and experts questioning why they don't play domestic cricket regularly either. In light of this scenario, a former BCCI official has reportedly requested that a "strict message" be sent to those who have failed to perform for Team India.

As per a report by Dainik Jagran, a former BCCI official had told the media outlet that he requests a strict step to be taken towards underperforming players.

"Regardless of what fans and internet media say, cricket is run by the BCCI in this country, and we should also be able to see how the BCCI runs it," said the official. "There is a need to send a strong message to all those players who think that they're bigger than the game," he said further.

"A new team needs to be chosen. Ajit Agarkar is the chairman of selectors, and the new BCCI secretary (Devajit Sakiya) should call him and send a strict message," the official further said.

Recent results of Team India have not been up to par, especially after the arrival of Gautam Gambhir as head coach. Since Gambhir's arrival, India have lost an ODI series away in Sri Lanka, suffered a humiliating 0-3 Test series whitewash against New Zealand at home, and then lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1 against Australia.

A glaring weakness during these failures has been the poor performance by India's batters, particularly veterans like Rohit and Kohli. However, both are expected to be persisted with for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 following great performances in the 2023 World Cup.

India's next Test challenge comes in the form of England away in June.