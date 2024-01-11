Mohammed Shami is currently on a break from cricket. He was last seen in action at the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023, where he was the top wicket-taker. But a medical issue meant that he was not available for the South Africa tour and he will also end up missing the Afghanistan T20I series. While some reports claimed that he can even miss the first two Test matches against England, the fast bowler has revealed that he is training well and may be fit for the series.

In longer formats (Tests and ODIs), Shami has often been India's top-most bowler in recent times. While his performances for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) speak for the talent he has, there hasn't been much clarity about his international future in the T20 format. Shami, who is set to be honoured with the Arjuna award, was asked about his future in the shortest format, and he didn't shy away from admitting that he himself lacks clarity on the subject.

Shami's last T20I came for India against England back in the T20 World Cup last year. Since then, the veteran pacer hasn't been called up in the shortest format by the selectors.

"Whenever T20s are being talked about, I don't understand if I am in the scheme of things or not. But I believe that there's IPL before the T20 World Cup. I don't know what will happen but playing T20 matches before the World Cup will help you show what your rhythm and performance is. If the team management likes what it sees, I am available for selection," he told Sports Tak.

Now, according to a report, the BCCI may soon hold a discussion with Mohammed Shami regarding his future plans.

"There will be a discussion with Shami to know what he wants to do going ahead. He has taken a lot of workload in the last few years. This discussion was supposed to happen in South Africa. Since he didn't travel with the team, the management and selectors will talk to him very soon," Times of India quoted a BCCI source as saying.

"It has to be clear how much cricket he wants to play beyond the IPL and Test matches."