Vaibhav Sooryavanshi can land in a soup for his physical altercation with a Sri Lankan player during a tri-nation series match in Dambulla on Monday. He had a fight with Sri Lanka A's Vishen Halambage. Pradeep Jeyapragash, the match referee, recommended fines "amounting to 50 per cent of their match fees" for the incident, according to a report by Sportstar. India A captain Tilak Varma faces a 30 per cent fine, the report added. The report added that since in A-team matches fines/sanctions are imposed by the ICC, the match referee's recommendations have been forwarded to the BCCI and Sri Lanka Cricket. The two boards will now decide whether to "ratify and impose the proposed penalties."

Earlier, a report by PTI said Sri Lankan cricketer Vishen Halambage and senior wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella have been sanctioned on separate counts by the SLC-appointed match referee Pradeep Jeyapragash due to their conduct during the tri-nation A series game versus India.

As per sources, Dickwella, who actually stopped the Vaibhav Sooryavanshi-Halambage fracas from getting ugly, was sanctioned for excessive appealing.

Halambage was sanctioned for his provocative comments towards Indian batters after a Super Over win, which led to an almost physical confrontation with the 15-year-old Indian superstar.

Sooryavanshi was forced to push Halambage, who had come very close to him during their heated argument.

The quantum of sanctions hasn't been known.

There was no confirmation whether Indian players, including Sooryavanshi and his skipper Tilak Varma, who had a long argument with on-field umpires insisting they conduct a Super Over under fading lights, were just let off with warnings or handed official sanctions.

The incident happened when India were left to chase 17 in the Super Over after both teams were tied on identical scores of 265 each.

India managed only nine runs, and Sooryavanshi, who faced the last three deliveries from Sri Lankan slinger Kugathas Mathulan, could manage only six runs.

While the focus of attention after the altercation has been on the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi, one also has to mention the poor standard of umpiring from the duo of Shantha Fonseca and Prageeth Rambukwella.

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans