The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) has denied receiving any official proposal from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding the Champions Trophy 2025, according to a report by Dainik Jagran. There has been a lot of chatter surrounding India's participation as the government has not confirmed if the side will be travelling to Pakistan or not. Media reports claimed that PCB has proposed a plan that includes the Indian cricket team travelling back to Delhi or Chandigarh after every game in case of security concerns.

However, the report quoted a BCCI official saying that BCCI has not receiving any such proposal from PCB as of now and the decision completely lies with the Indian government.

India and Pakistan have not played a single bilateral series in over a decade due to political tensions and the only time they face each other is during international tournaments. While India's Champions Trophy participation remains in doubt, Pakistan travelled to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is mentally prepared for India's refusal to travel to the country for the Champions Trophy but it won't move the title clash of the tournament from Lahore even if the arch-rivals qualify for the final on March 9, sources said on Friday.

The PCB's stance on hosting the final is up for debate when the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board members meet in Dubai from October 18 to 21.

"The PCB's first choice and priority is to host entire Champions Trophy in Pakistan and they are counting on this but internally the Board is also mentally prepared to hear about the Indian government not allowing its team to play in Pakistan and India's matches being held in UAE," a PCB source said.

"But the PCB has decided even in the event of India not playing in Pakistan they want the final to be held in Lahore. Even if India qualifies for the final the PCB wants the ICC to hold the match at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore," the source said.

The bilateral cricketing ties between India and Pakistan are freezed since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks in which 175 people lost their lives and close to 300 suffered injuries.

The BCCI may request the ICC to hold the tournament in a hybrid model and relocate their matches to either Sri Lanka or Dubai, like the Asia Cup, last year. Gaddafi hosted the final of the 1996 World Cup. The seating capacity at the stadium is being increased.

(With PTI inputs)