Members of the Indian Test squad on Thursday left for England to begin preparations for the rescheduled fifth Test in July. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared snaps ahead of the contingent's departure. "England bound. Snapshots as #TeamIndia takes off for England," the BCCI captioned the post. Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Cheteshwar Pujara and Jasprit Bumrah are among the players who can be spotted in the picture, and notably, Ravindra Jadeja as well, who suffered an injury during the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season.

Pujara too took to social media to share a picture with Kohli, Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Shubman Gill, Prasidh Krishna and KS Bharat.

"Ready for the next challenge, UK bound!" Pujara captioned the photo.

That captain Rohit Sharma was missing from the pictures shared by the BCCI prompted several user to ask about him.

"Where is the main man @ImRo45?" one user tweeted.

"Where is the captain?" another asked.

Vice-captain KL Rahul too was not seen in the pictures. According to reports, Rahul won't be able to recover in time from a groin injury suffered earlier this month and will miss out on the match.

Both Rohit and Rahul had been in imperious form during the first four matches of the series last year.

India were leading the series 2-1 when the fifth and final Test was called off at the time due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the visitors' camp and the match rescheduled to July this year.

The match between England and India will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.