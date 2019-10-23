BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Wears Same Blazer He Wore As India Captain

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was unanimously elected as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president in Mumbai on Wednesday. Moreover, Ganguly became the first cricketer in 65 years to take charge as full-time BCCI president. From lending support to skipper Virat Kohli to talking about the most-debated topic in Indian cricket - MS Dhoni's future - Sourav Ganguly added that he will lead the board the same way he led Team India.

Interestingly Ganguly, while taking charge as the BCCI president, wore the same blue blazer he got as India captain. "I got this (blazer) when I was the captain of India. So, I decided to wear it today. But, I didn't realize it's so loose," Ganguly said with a smile.

#WATCH Sourav Ganguly while addressing media after taking charge as the President of Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in Mumbai: I got this (blazer) when I was the Captain of India. So, I decided to wear it today. But, I didn't realize it's so loose.

Ganguly also promised of a corruption-free and same for all BCCI.

"No compromise on credibility, corruption-free and same for all BCCI, just as I led India," he said.

Ganguly, who became the 39th BCCI President for a nine-month period, added that he will support Kohli in every manner.

"Virat Kohli has taken the Indian team to a new level. We have been with him and we will be with him," Ganguly said.

Ganguly also said that he will give Dhoni enough space to make his own decision.

"Don't know what's on his (Dhoni's) mind. Champions don't finish very quickly. When everybody counted me off I came back and played for four more years," said Ganguly.

Ganguly, who retired from Test cricket in 2008, accumulated 7,212 runs including 16 centuries.