Former India cricketer Chetan Sharma, who was the head of the BCCI selection committee for the men's cricket team from December 2020 till late last year, will continue as the chief selector, according to a BCCI statement on Saturday. Other selectors in panel are Sridharan Sharath from South Zone, Shiv Sundar Das from Central Zone, Subroto Banerjee from East and Salil Ankola from West Zone.

"The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Ms Sulakshana Naik, Mr Ashok Malhotra, and Mr Jatin Paranjape undertook an extensive process for selecting members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee. The Board received around 600 applications following its advertisement for the five posts issued on its official website on 18th November 2022," the BCCI statement said.

"Upon due deliberation and careful consideration, the CAC shortlisted 11 individuals for personal interviews. Based on the interviews, the Committee has recommended the following candidates for the Senior Men's National Selection Committee. 1) Chetan Sharma 2) Shiv Sundar Das 3) Subroto Banerjee 4) Salil Ankola 5) Sridharan Sharath

"The committee further recommended Mr Chetan Sharma for the role of Chairman of the senior men's selection committee."

Earlier, in November, 2022, the BCCI listed certain criterion for the interested candidates like they "should have played a minimum of 7 Test matches or 30 First Class matches or 10 ODI and 20 First Class matches." Also, the candidates, "should have retired from the game at least 5 years ago." The last date of applying for the posts was November 28.

In addition to these points, the BCCI said in a press release, that "no person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the rules and regulations of BCCI) for a total of 5 years shall be eligible to be a member of Men's Selection Committee."

In the same press release, the BCCI had listed eight "main job duties/responsibilities" for the selectors. Here are they:

1. Select the best possible team in a fair and transparent manner.

2. Plan and prepare a strong bench strength for the Senior Men's National team.

3. Attend Team meetings as and when required.

4. Travel to watch Domestic and International matches.

5. Prepare and provide evaluation reports of the respective team performances to the Apex Council of BCCI on a quarterly basis.

6. Address the media on team selection as and when instructed by BCCI.

7. Appoint Captain for the team in each format.

8. Adhere to the rules and regulation of BCCI.

The job domain has two key points which had never been in any earlier selection committee advertisements -- prepare and provide evaluation report of respective team performance to the Apex Council of BCCI on quarterly basis, and appoint captain for the team in each format.