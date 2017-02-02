BCCI Joint Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary Attends ICC Meeting in Dubai

Amitabh Chaudhary was allowed as he is the 'nominated member' of the BCCI

Amitabh Chaudhary was allowed as he is the 'nominated member' of the BCCI © Facebook

Armed with approval from the Supreme Court, BCCI joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary on Thursday attended the Chief Executive Committee (CEC) meeting in Dubai even as Indian board will seek approval from ICC so that two people including Vikram Limaye can attend the 'Board' Meeting.

As per the ICC Constitution in a 'Board Meeting', two representatives from the same cricket board can be allowed wherein one is a participating 'Director' and the other an 'Observer'.

The 'Observer' as per constitution will have no role to play and cannot participate in any of the discussions of the 'Directors' of the Board.

However, BCCI will need to apply and get approval of the ICC Board that in this meeting, they would be needing two representatives with Committee of Administrators (COA) member Vikram Limaye expected to be present.

It will be interesting as to who will be second member among Amitabh, treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhary and CEO Johri.

"Since Limaye needs to get a hang of how things work in the ICC, he will probably be better off as an observer in this meeting with either treasurer Chaudhary or CEO Johri participating in the discussions. But it can be other way round also," a former BCCI office bearer with experience of attending ICC Meetings told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

With India not being a part of the important Finance & Commercial Affairs (F&CA) committee, one does not know whether BCCI's first ever CEO Rahul Johri will be representing the board in any of meetings or not.

Johri, in his capacity, could have attended CEC meet but former top cop Amitabh was allowed as he is the 'nominated member' of the BCCI, which is mandatory clause as per ICC Constitution.

The CEC meeting is a forum where ideas and proposals are discussed but it is subject to approval from the ICC Board. This ICC Board meeting is significant as the apex body of world cricket is mulling some significant structural changes.

"We have had a working group in place for the last 12 months and it has been carrying out a complete review of the 2014 resolutions and constitutional changes," chairman Shashank Manohar has written in his column for the ICC website.

"The group will present their findings at the ICC Board meeting this week and I look forward to discussing them with my Board colleagues and considering the next steps," he further said.

"Another widely discussed area of focus for our sport that we hope to make progress on in 2017 is around the structures of international cricket. We must ensure we protect and promote three vibrant formats of the game that each have context and meaning in relation to global events, along with an event pathway that is open to every member.