Amid reports that Rahul Dravid is set to take over as the coach of the Indian men's cricket team, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday invited applications for the role of head coach, batting coach, bowling coach, fielding coach with Team India and Head Sports Science/Medicine with the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The Indian cricket board, in a media release, said that applications for the position of head coach should be submitted by 5pm (IST) on October 26. Applications for all the other roles need to be submitted by November 3, the BCCI added.

In the media release, the BCCI said that it has invited applications for the below-mentioned positions:

1. Head Coach (Team India - Senior Men)

2. Batting Coach (Team India - Senior Men)

3. Bowling Coach (Team India - Senior Men)

4. Fielding Coach (Team India - Senior Men)

5. Head Sports Science/Medicine with National Cricket Academy (NCA)

Earlier this week, reports claimed that former India captain Rahul Dravid had agreed to become the next India coach after Ravi Shastri's tenure ends following the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman.

Dravid has been in charge of the India A and U-19 set-up for the past six years and currently heads the NCA in Bengaluru.

On Saturday, India captain Virat Kohli was asked about Rahul Dravid being in line to be the team's next coach.

In response to the query, Kohli had said, "No idea exactly what's happening on that front. No detailed discussion with anyone yet."

India begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24.

Both teams are placed together in Group 2 of the Super 12 phase, with Afghanistan and New Zealand also in the same group, where two more teams will join from first round.