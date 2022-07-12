Virat Kohli is not playing the 1st ODI against England as he is out with a "niggle", India captain Rohit Sharma informed after winning the toss and opting to field against England at The Oval in London. It was reported on Monday that Kohli was likely to miss the match due to a groin injury. The BCCI took to Twitter to give an update on Kohli's injury minutes after the toss.

"Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh were not considered for selection for the first ODI against England. Virat has a mild groin strain while Arshdeep has right abdominal strain. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring them," BCCI wrote on Twiiter.

Virat has a mild groin strain while Arshdeep has right abdominal strain. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring them.#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 12, 2022

Kohli has been struggling for form in white-ball cricket of late and failed to make an impact in the two matches that he played in the T20I series against England this month. He was rested for the home T20I series against South Africa, while he missed the T20Is against Ireland as he was with the Test squad in England.

At the toss, India captain Rohit Sharma said, "We are going to bowl first. There is some grass cover and it's overcast as well. I guess the sun will be out in some time. We want to have a score in front of us. Shami, Bumrah - those guys can swing the ball. It's important to take wickets up front and put brakes on the scoring. We understand the importance of playing overseas, we want to do well outside India. Today is no different. We have five batters and two all-rounders. Kohli is not playing this game due to a niggle, Shreyas will bat at 3."

Playing XIs: India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse and Reece Topley.