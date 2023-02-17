The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Chetan Sharma has resigned amid row over his alleged remarks in a sting operation. The BCCI secretary Jay Shah is said to have accepted his resignation. In the sting operation, Sharma had allegedly made some bizarre comments about Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and a number of other players in the team. The BCCI didn't release any official statement on the matter and now it seems like Sharma has been relieved from his duties.

In the sting operation, Sharma had allegedly revealed his internal discussions with head coach Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli during the sting conducted by Zee News.

Sharma alleged that a lot of players take injections to expedite their return to competitive cricket despite being 80 to 85 percent fit. The former India pace bowler also alleged that there was a difference of opinion between him and the team management over Bumrah's return from a stress fracture for the T20I series against Australia in September.

Bumrah still continues to be out of action, and will likely miss the entire four-Test Border-Gavaskar series and the three-match ODI series after that.

Sharma also alleged that there was an ego tussle between former captain Kohli and former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

With PTI inputs