The 15-member India squad for the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday. As expected, Harmanpreet Kaur is the captain of the side, with Smriti Mandhana being the vice-captain. A whole host of star names feature, including Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh. Amanjot Kaur is among the high-profile names to miss out due to injury. Batters Pratika Rawal and Harleen Deol, and spin-bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana are also not part of the squad.

India Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav.

There are no standby players.

In the press conference following the announcement of the squad, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur confirmed that Bharti Fulmali has been selected as a middle-order replacement for the injured Amanjot Kaur. Fulmali impressed in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 with her aggressive batting.

Pacer Nandani Sharma, who finished as the joint highest wicket-taker of WPL 2026 with 17 scalps from 10 matches, has also been included in the squad.

Shree Charani, Shreyanka Patil and Radha Yadav are set to lead India's spin attack in England and Wales. The trio edged out the likes of Sneh Rana and 20-year-old Vaishnavi Sharma. Harmanpreet highlighted Radha as an all-round option, with the latter having impressed with her batting during WPL 2026 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The experienced Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud and Nandani form the pace attack.

Yastika Bhatia has been selected as the back-up wicket-keeper.

The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will be played in England and Wales, and is set to begin on June 14.

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