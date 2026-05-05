Ruturaj Gaikwad has finally come into his own. For Chennai, as IPL 2026 reaches the business end, this might be the most significant development. Coming into their clash against Delhi, both teams sit on eight points, placed sixth and seventh respectively, each carrying momentum from wins in their previous outings. But while the standings suggest a scrap for position, Chennai's focus is on the quiet resurgence of their captain. Gaikwad has already registered two half-centuries this season. According to Chennai's bowling coach Eric Simmons, the context of those runs matters far more than their volume.

"I don't think one must not link his runs to his captaincy," Simmons said. "He's always been very clear around the leadership and he's very much the leader of the team."

Simmons emphasising, Gaikwad the captain was never under scrutiny within the setup, even if the outside noise attempted to connect his batting returns with leadership pressure. The bowling coach says what has stood is how those runs have come.

"He's had some tough innings in the sense that we've been in trouble, the wicket's been tough, and he's battled through them," Simmons said. "I think that's the hallmark of a really quality batsman-that he doesn't just score runs on good wickets."

That assessment feels particularly relevant in a season where surfaces have varied and batting has often swung between extremes. In the chaos of IPL batting, Gaikwad's method stands out for its control.

"To me, I've always called him a surgeon in this world of chaos batting," Simmons said. "He's the kind of guy that gets 50 runs in 22 balls and you haven't noticed him.

"We're starting to see that part of Rutu again. The leadership has always been there-it's just good that he's now scoring runs, but there was never a doubt that he was going to."

For Chennai, that timing could be crucial. Simmons believes the team is beginning to find its identity this season.

"I think we've got some momentum. Teams need an identity, and sometimes teams get an identity really quickly," he said. "We have a sense of our identity now... the parts have fallen together."

That belief extends to their position on the table. Despite a noticeable gap opening up between the top four and the chasing pack, Chennai are not looking beyond their own performance, and perhaps the next match, each time they are out on the field

"We still have our destiny in our own hands. We do know that we can beat any team in the league," Simmons said. "When we play well, we look really unbeatable."

That confidence will be tested against a Delhi side equally desperate to climb on the league table.

As the Super Kings reached Feroz Shah Kotla in the middle of searing heat of the capital on Monday afternoon, fans waited to catch a glimpse of MS Dhoni, the former skipper.

Simmons offered a brief update. "Update on MS Dhoni is way above my pay grade. He's not with us in Delhi but steadily improving. He'll be ready when he's ready."

For now, the focus is firmly on the man who has picked up the baton from Chennai and his ability to steer the side in this season.

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