Hardik Pandya was not part of the Mumbai Indians playing XI for the IPL 2026 encounter against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Hardik has not being enjoying a good run of form in the ongoing competition with just 146 runs with the bat and 4 wickets with the ball. In his absence, Suryakumar Yadav took over the captaincy duties and when asked about Hardik, he said that the all-rounder was not well. "We will look to bowl first. Looks good, little humid also tonight, second innings we saw it became better. He (Hardik) is not well tonight, so going into his shoes. Corbin comes in for Boult, Rohit is back. You can run away from the fact, MI is not known for this position, put your hands up and play your best game. Can't say it will make us dangerous, we have five games left and try to win them," Suryakumar said at the toss.

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

Suryakumar Yadav is leading MI in place of regular skipper Hardik Pandya, who is unwell while Rohit Sharma is back as an impact player. Corbin Bosch has come in place of Trent Boult.

For LSG, Josh Inglis comes in. Akshat Raghuwanshi has replaced Mukul Choudhary.

"We would have done the same. It is a good wicket to bat on, and you can chase any target. A lot of reflection. It has been a tough season for us, no running away from that. Everyone knows how passionate he (Sanjeev Goenka) is about the game and his team; hopefully, we can do it for the owner and our fans. Records help, but when you are clearing your mindset, everything comes together. Inglis comes in, Mukul goes out, and Raghuwanshi comes in, bowling. We will decide later," Rishabh Pant said.

Teams: Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma.

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav.

(With agency inputs)

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