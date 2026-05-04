Mumbai Indians rode on sublime half-centuries from openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton to outclass Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets in a high-scoring Indian Premier League clash on Monday. Rohit hammered a fluent 84 off 44 balls and stitched a 143-run opening stand with Rickelton (83 off 32 balls) to power Mumbai Indians past Lucknow Super Giants' 228 for five, sealing the chase in 18.4 overs and notching up their third win in 10 matches to move to six points. Lucknow, meanwhile, remained rooted to the bottom of the table with just four points from nine outings.

Earlier, bottom-placed LSG finally found some spark as Nicholas Pooran smashed his maiden half-century of the season, powering the Rishabh Pant-led side to 228/5.

LSG rode on a blistering 21-ball 63 from Pooran, while opener Mitchell Marsh contributed 44 in a much-improved batting display in their ninth game of the season.

However, skipper Pant's struggles continued as he managed only 15 in what has been an underwhelming campaign, before Aiden Markram (31 not out) and Himmat Singh (40 not out) provided the late push.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants: 228 for 5 in 20 overs (Mitchell Marsh 44, Nicholas Pooran 63, Aiden Markram 31 not out, Himmat Singh 40 not out; Corbin Bosch 2/20).

Mumbai Indians: 229 for 4 in 1.4 overs (Ryan Rickelton 83, Rohit Sharma 84, Manimaran Siddharth 2/47).

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