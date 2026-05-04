Mumbai Indians star Raghu Sharma celebrated with a mysterious note after taking his first ever IPL wicket on Monday. He made his debut for the franchise during the IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants and ended up taking the wicket of fellow debutant Akshat Raghuwanshi. During the 13th over of the LSG innings, Raghu completed an easy catch off his own bowling to claim his maiden wicket and during his celebration, he took a note out of his pockets and showed it towards the stands. The note read - "Radhe Radhe. A very painful 15 years by divine mercy of Gurudeva ended today. Thanks Mumbai Indians (Blue and Gold) for giving me this opportunity. Ever grateful. Jai Shri Ram". Raghu ended up with figures of in his 4 overs.

Coming to the match, Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to field.

Note of raghu sharma

May prabhu bless u always raghu bhai #MIvsLSG pic.twitter.com/I25J86bp5c — Akshat shuklaa (@shukla2903) May 4, 2026

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma.

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans