Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant mentioned owner Sanjiv Goenka at toss ahead of the IPL 2026 encounter against Mumbai Indians on Monday. It has been a tough campaign for LSG till now as they have won just 2 out of their 8 matches and face an uphill battle when it comes to qualifying to the playoffs. The Pant-led side need to win all of their remaining matches and depend on other results to make sure that they finish in the Top 4. Pant was asked about their form during toss and he said that Sanjiv Goenka is extremely passionate about the game as well as the team before adding that the team wants to improve their form in order to deliver consistent results for the fans as well as their owner.

"We would have done the same. In Wankhede it's a good wicket to bat on and you can chase any target. (How does a week off help? Did it help to kind of get together?) It definitely [did], a lot of reflection, what we can do and what we can do as a team and as an individual. One thing we always found out, it's been a tough season for us and there is no running away from that, but one person for us has the most difficult time was our owner Mr. Goenka, he's one of that guy. Everyone knows how passionate he is about cricket and about his team. But at the same time we let down our fans down. The only promise is from this break is, we're gonna give our 200%, try to bring that happiness back and hopefully we can do it for our owner and the fans for sure."

"(Having a good record against MI) Records help but at the same time when you're clearing your mindset, when you're free, when you're raring to go everything comes together. (Changes for you?) We have three changes. Josh Inglis comes in and Mukul goes out and Raghuwanshi is making his debut and bowling will decide later," Pant said at the toss.

Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitch Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Akshat Raghuvanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma

(With IANS inputs)

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