BCCI Announces Fixtures For Home Series Against Australia Which Begins February 24

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the fixtures for India's home series against Australia, which starts February 24. India and Australia will square off in two T20Is, following which the two cricketing superpowers will meet in a five-match ODI series. The T20Is will be held in Bengaluru and Visakhapatnam, and the ODIs will be held in Hyderabad, Nagpur, Ranchi, Mohali and Delhi.

After winning their first ever Test series in Australia, India are currently gearing up for the three-match ODI series vs Australia, which starts January 12. The other two matches will be held on January 15 and 18.

More to follow...