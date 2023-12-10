The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is by far the richest cricket board in the globe. Taking a major chunk of ICC's overall revenue pool, the Indian board is a driving force in the global cricketing spectrum. But, how rich is the BCCI in comparison to other top boards? A report highlighted the gulf between the top-ranked BCCI and second-placed Cricket Australia, with the Indian board earning as much as 28 times that of its Australian counterpart. To be precise, the BCCI's net worth is USD 2.25 billion (INR 18,700 crore).

India is called a ‘cricket-crazy nation' for a reason. The market that cricket has in India, remains unmatched all across the globe. In fact, other countries look forward to hosting India because of the revenue the team brings with it.

While the BCCI is valued at over INR 18,000 crore, Cricket Australia's net worth is INR 660 crore (USD 79 million), as per Cricbuzz. Third in the charts is the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) which is valued at USD 59 million, as per the report. The BCCI, in fact, accounts for about 85% of the combined net worth of the top 10 boards, as per the board.

The report also highlighted how big a boost Cricket South Africa's revenues will get from the upcoming tour of India, which starts on December 10.

30 days of cricket against India is expected to pump about USD 68.7 million into CSA's purse. To simplify, that means about USD 8.6 million per match, or USD 2.29 million per day. The CSA isn't a financially wealthy board but the said money is expected to wipe out the losses of USD 6.3 million, USD 10.5 million and USD 11.7 million CSA have incurred over the last three financial years.

With the growing popularity of the Indian Premier League, the emergence of the Women's Premier League, the BCCI's revenue pool looks destined for even greater heights in the sport.