Dan Christian was in fantastic fielding form during Sydney Sixers' win in the Big Bash League (BBL) against Adelaide Strikers on Tuesday, at the SCG in Sydney. The all-rounder displayed amazing athleticism to help Sean Abbott dismiss Adelaide opener Matt Short. In the final delivery of the second over, Short failed to control Abbott's length delivery and ended up guiding it towards point. Christian, who was stationed there, dived to his left with a brilliant reflex action to take a fantastic catch. Short could only register 16 runs off eight balls and had to depart for the dug-out.

Here is the video of Christian's catch:

After Short's departure, Adelaide managed to post 147 for eight in 20 overs, with Abbott taking three wickets for Sydney. Abbott's three-wicket haul also helped him overtake Ben Laughlin (111) to become BBL's all-time leading wicket-taker with 112 scalps.

That was not the only time Christian displayed his athleticism on the field. He also saved a couple of boundaries.

Other than Abbott's record-breaking display, Christian also was in good bowling form and took three wickets in three overs.

Facing a target of 148 runs, Sydney reached 150 for six in 19.2 overs, courtesy of some good batting displays by Josh Philippe (23), James Vince (21), Moises Henriques (28) and Jordan Silk (36).

The Sixers ended up winning the match by four wickets.

After the win, Sydney Sixers find themselves in second position in the BBL league table with 14 points from five matches. Meanwhile, Adelaide are fourth with seven points from four games.