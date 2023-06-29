Cricket is becoming more fascinating with every passing day. Earlier, there was a time when teams used to easily defend a target like 150 in 20 overs but now, 200 runs are also being easily chased. Batters have adapted many different techniques like switch hit, square cut, scoop shot, etc to score quick runs. India batter Suryakumar Yadav and South Africa legend AB de Villiers are the biggest example of the players, who are known for their unconventional shots. However, a video is getting viral on social media, where a batter has invented a very unique type of shot.

The footage is from a local match, where the batter patiently waited for the ball and then went behind the stumps and scooped it over the wicketkeeper's head for a boundary.

The video quickly went viral on Twitter and received some mixed reactions from the viewers.

Talking about International cricket, the schedule for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 has been announced and England will be facing New Zealand in the opening match on October 5 in Ahmedabad. Hosts Indian will be taking on Australia in their campaign opener on October 8 in Chennai.

The mouth-watering clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be played on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

A total of 10 teams will feature in what will be the biggest Cricket World Cup ever, to be played across 10 venues from 5 October to 19 November, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final.