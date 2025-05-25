Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni broke his silence on his Indian Premier League (IPL) future after his side's huge win over Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 on Sunday. There was a lot of chatter surrounding Dhoni's future after a disappointing show in the ongoing season. Dhoni captained the side in the majority of the matches this season as well after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out due to injury. However, CSK ended up finishing in the bottom spot despite winning the game on Sunday. Dhoni said that he has '4-5 months' to decide his future but added that he is not saying that he will be coming back next season.

"It's good. I won't say it was houseful today. We didn't have a good season, it was one of those perfect performances. We haven't caught very well, but the catching was good today. It depends. I have 4-5 months to decide, there's no hurry. Need to keep the body fit. You have to be at your best. If cricketers start retiring for their performance, some of them will retire at 22."

"Will go back to Ranchi, enjoy a few bike rides. I am not saying I am done, not saying I am coming back. I have the luxury of timing. Will think about it and then decide. When we started the season, the four games were in Chennai. We decided to bat second, but I felt the wicket was good for batting in the first innings. I was worried about the batting department."

"We can put runs on the board, but a few holes to fill. Ruturaj (Gaikwad) doesn't need to worry about too many things next season. He will fit into one of those roles. You feel old. He is exactly 25 years younger than me, that makes me feel I am old," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.