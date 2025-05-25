The chatter around MS Dhoni's IPL future continued to dominate headlines as Chennai Super Kings took on Gujarat Titans in their final match of IPL 2025 on Sunday. While CSK were eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs race, the intrigue over Dhoni's decision became a topic of discussion between both fans and experts. Dhoni did not confirm whether he will be playing next season or not but social media was filled with fans having their say on the topic. While there were some who suggested that Dhoni should have retired earlier, an overwhelming majority asked him to continue playing in the competition.

So funny to see @cricketaakash , Saba Karim, Badrinath, Bangar discussing whether #Dhoni should retire. All of them collectively haven't achieved a fraction of what is needed to be in the same room as him. #IPL25 #GTvCSK — Quo Vadimus (@Chetlur) May 25, 2025

Ahead of the GT clash, Dhoni made a huge statement about his future.

Dhoni should not retire,we are all watching IPL for the only reason MSD #Thalaforreason #starniadugu @StarSportsTel — Korada Raj (@korada_raj) May 25, 2025

"My body is surviving. Every year is a new challenge. It needs a lot of maintenance. It is the last stage of my career. Didn't trouble me enough when I was playing international cricket,"

Coming to the match, seasoned Devon Conway and promising Dewarld Brevis produced fifties of contrasting character, laying the foundation for Chennai Super Kings' healthy 230 for five.

Once the Super Kings elected to field first on a super hot noon, their batters vindicated the call by skipper MS Dhoni.

Conway and Brevis led the charge with a 52 off 35 balls, and a 23-ball 57 on a smooth pitch. But Conway's knock was put to shade a bit by cameos by Ayush Mhatre (34, 17b) and Urvil Patel (37,19b), who made runs at a respective strike rate of 200 and 194 ensured runs came at a fast clip for CSK.

(With PTI inputs)