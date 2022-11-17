Newly crowned World T20 champions England started life after the tournament with a loss against hosts Australia in the first of the three-match ODI series. Captain Jos Buttler and his band won't have a lot of time to savour their win in the shortest format as they start preparations to defend the 50-over title, won in 2019, with the next ODI World Cup slated to take place in a year's time in India.

Irrespective of what happens in the 2023 World Cup, England can be proud of the fact that they are the first team to hold both the T20 and ODI world titles at the same time. The closest that a team came to achieve this before them was India under MS Dhoni, when they lost in the final of the 2014 T20 World Cup, while being the holders of the ODI world title.

The official England cricket team fans group, Barmy Army, on Thursday took to Twitter to celebrate praise from the Australian commentators during the first ODI. They tweeted about Australian commentators calling the England side "double world champions".

It is definitely a matter of pride for the England cricket team and its followers, given the bitter rivalry they have had with the Australians over the years.

England had beaten Australia in the final of the 2010 T20 World Cup to win their first major ICC trophy in white-ball cricket.