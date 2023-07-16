After sealing the T20I series against Bangladesh 2-1, the Indian women's cricket team would look to repeat the same result in the ODI series against Bangladesh. The two teams square-off in the first ODI at the Shere Bangla stadium in Dhaka. India captain Harmanpreet won the toss and opted to bat first. She also confirmed that the tourists are giving debuts to two players -- Amanjot and Anusha -- in the match. (LIVE Scorecard)

Bangladesh Women Playing XI:Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun

India Women Playing XI:Smriti Mandhana, Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Bareddy Anusha

Here are the live updates from the first Women's ODI Between India and Bangladesh from Dhaka: