Bangladesh Women vs India Women 1st ODI: Indians Strike Early Blows To Rattle Bangladesh
BAN W vs IND W 1st ODI LIVE: Having beaten Bangladesh 2-1 in T20Is, India would look to repeat the same in ODis.
After sealing the T20I series against Bangladesh 2-1, the Indian women's cricket team would look to repeat the same result in the ODI series against Bangladesh. The two teams square-off in the first ODI at the Shere Bangla stadium in Dhaka. India captain Harmanpreet won the toss and opted to bat first. She also confirmed that the tourists are giving debuts to two players -- Amanjot and Anusha -- in the match. (LIVE Scorecard)
Bangladesh Women Playing XI:Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun
India Women Playing XI:Smriti Mandhana, Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Bareddy Anusha
Bangladesh vs India 1st Women's ODI LIVE
No run.
Four!
Flighted again, on off, Fargana Hoque works it to cover. A fumble allows batters to cross for a single.
Floated, on off, Fargana Hoque drives it to short cover.
Short and flatter, on off, Fargana Hoque cuts it straight to backward point.
WIDE! Another wayward delivery, outside off. Wided.
WIDE! Short and well outside off, Fargana Hoque lets it go for a wide.
Bareddy Anusha is welcomed with a boundary! Short and wide outside off, Fargana Hoque cuts it through point for a boundary.
Back of a length and outside off, Fargana Hoque punches it to deep cover for a single.
Short and outside off, Fargana Hoque goes for the cut but misses.
A hint of extra bounce, around off, Fargana Hoque looks to get on top of the bounce but fails to do so.
Beaten! On a good length and shaping in, on off, Fargana Hoque looks to play this one fine on the off side but misses.
Full and moving away, outside off, Fargana Hoque drives and finds cover.
Back of a length on middle and leg, Fargana Hoque defends it on the leg side.
Short and on middle, Nigar Sultana pushes it down the wicket. A yes-no situation but the batters decide not to run a single.
Flighted, on off, Fargana Hoque fends this one towards short fine leg and takes a single.
Floated on middle, Fargana Hoque pats it back to bowler.
Tossed up, on off, Fargana Hoque gets forward and defends it back to Sneh Rana.
On middle and leg, kept out on the leg side by Fargana Hoque.
Short and turning in, outside off, Fargana Hoque looks to cut but misses.