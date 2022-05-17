Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3, Live Score: Bangladesh Look To Build On Solid Start
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3, Live Score: The hosts currently trail by 321 runs with Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Tamim Iqbal unbeaten at the crease
Ban vs SL, 1st Test: Bangladesh look to build on their solid start© AFP
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3, Live Score: Bangladesh openers have provided the side a good start against Sri Lanka and now the hosts would hope to build on that on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Currently, Bangladesh trail by 321 runs. The hosts posted 76/0 to end Day 2, in response to Sri Lanka's first innings score of 397. Earlier, a 199-run knock by Angelo Mathews helped the visitors reach 397 in 153 overs. Mathews scored 199 runs in 397 balls, including 19 fours and a maximum. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st Test, Sri Lanka in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2022, May 15, 2022
Day 3 | Morning Session
BAN
78/0 (19.2)
SL
397
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.03
% chance to win
SL 30%
Draw 47%
BAN 23%
Batsman
Mahmudul Hasan Joy
31 (66)
Tamim Iqbal
37* (54)
Bowler
Ramesh Mendis
21/0 (7.2)
Lasith Embuldeniya
19/0 (4)
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3, Live Score From Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 and IPL 2022, check out the Schedule , Live Score and IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Ban vs SL, 1st Test, Day 3 Live
Bangladesh in response have started well with their blade. Their opening pair has stitched a stand of 76 runs and would hope their openers can make it big after a brisk start. Which team will hold the advantage at the end of the moving day? Stick together to find out.
Hello and a warm welcome to Day 3 of this first Test match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The wicket has predominantly favoured the batters until now. Angelo Matthew's knock of 199 helped Sri Lanka to end with 397 runs. Although their bowlers have their task cut out, after a decent start with the ball on Day 2.
... Day 3, Session 1 ...
Bangladesh have begun well with the bat on a wicket which for now, is not providing a lot of assistance for the bowlers but there is still a long way to go. The hosts still trail by another 321 runs and they would hope the two, who have got their eye in can keep batting for as long as possible. Sri Lanka on the other hand will like their bowlers to be a little more disciplined and probably land more balls in the right areas which they did not do in this last session. Will there be more assistance for them on Day 3? We will find out. Do join us for all the action as Day 3 is set to begin at 9:30 am IST (4:00 am GMT). The build-up though will begin a lot earlier. Till then, goodbye!
Have to say, because of the last one, one and a half-hour or so, the day has belonged to Bangladesh. We entered Day 2, thinking Sri Lanka would probably be eyeing the 450-run mark. They began well too as they did not lose a wicket for most of the first session but once Chandimal got out, they lost wickets in heaps. Nayeem Hasan was the tormentor-in-chief. At one stage 350 looked far away but courtesy of Angelo Mathews who fell one short of a double ton, they got close to the 400-run mark. They did enjoy batting on this wicket and now it's their turn to toil hard on the field for some wickets.
Bangladesh have begun their reply in a strong fashion! They would have wanted to end Day 2 with minimal damage but they have finished it unscathed. Not only that, but they have also managed to score at a decent rate. Pretty sure they could not have asked for a better session than this one. Bangladesh had to put in all the hard work for 5 and a half sessions, but they eventually got Sri Lanka all out and ended the day on a positive note.
Lasith Embuldeniya tosses it up again, very full, around middle. Mahmudul Hasan Joy presses forward and defends it. That will be Stumps on Day 2!
Loopy ball, around middle, full in length. Mahmudul Hasan Joy prods forward and blocks it out.
Slower through the air, fuller again, around middle. Mahmudul Hasan Joy pushes it towards mid off.
Tosses it up, full, spinning away, outside off. Mahmudul Hasan Joy leaves it alone.
Spinning in, around middle and leg. Mahmudul Hasan Joy tucks it to square leg and takes two runs.
FOUR! Good start to the over! Very full, around middle and leg. Mahmudul Hasan Joy flicks it past mid-wicket for a boundary.
Slight halt in play! Tamim Iqbal seems to be having some issues with his lower back. The physio is out there checking on him.
Flatter again and on middle, slightly shorter this time. Tamim plays it back to the bowler.
This is quicker and on middle, defended.
Slower through the air, lands it outside off. Left alone.
FOUR! That was a gift and Tamim who has been out there for quite some time now won't be missing out. A full toss on the pads, he just clips it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
Very full and on middle, this is jammed through mid-wicket for a couple.
Tossed up on middle, defended.
FOUR! Tosses it up, fuller ball, outside off. Mahmudul Hasan Joy presses forward and drives it through cover for a boundary.