Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3, Live Score: Bangladesh openers have provided the side a good start against Sri Lanka and now the hosts would hope to build on that on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Currently, Bangladesh trail by 321 runs. The hosts posted 76/0 to end Day 2, in response to Sri Lanka's first innings score of 397. Earlier, a 199-run knock by Angelo Mathews helped the visitors reach 397 in 153 overs. Mathews scored 199 runs in 397 balls, including 19 fours and a maximum. (LIVE SCORECARD)

