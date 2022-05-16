Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 2, Live Score: Sri Lanka Look To Post Big Total
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 2, Live Score: Angelo Mathews scored an unbeaten ton on the first day as Sri Lanka posted 258/4 and visitors would now hope to march ahead.
1st Test, Day 2: Sri Lanka look to post big total vs Bangladesh© AFP
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 2, Live Updates: Angelo Mathews scored an unbeaten ton as Sri Lanka reached a commanding position against Bangladesh on Day 1 and now the visitors would look to post a big total in the ongoing first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. At stumps on Day 1, the visitors were 258 for four with Matthew and Dinesh Chandimal on 114 and 34, respectively. After electing to bat, Sri Lanka lost the wicket of skipper Dimuth Karunaratne early in the first session. For Bangladesh, Nayeem Hassan took two wickets while Taijul Islam and Shakib Al Hasan also picked a wicket each. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 2, Live Score Updates From Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram
1st Test, Sri Lanka in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2022, May 15, 2022
Day 1 | Stumps
BAN
SL
258/4 (90.0)
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.87
% chance to win
SL 47%
Draw 39%
BAN 14%
Batsman
Angelo Mathews
114 (213)
Dinesh Chandimal
34* (77)
Bowler
Nayeem Hasan
71/2 (16)
Shakib Al Hasan
27/1 (19)
There was rain predicted on Day 1 but the weather was kind to us and we witnessed no interruptions. Let’s hope the rain stays away on Day 2 as well.
It was the spinners for Bangladesh which caused some sort of trouble. We witnessed the spinners getting some turn towards the end of the day and moving forward things conditions could get better for spinners. But for now, Bangladesh will look to grab quick wickets with a relatively new ball and take things under control.
After electing to bat first, Sri Lanka lost their skipper early but two partnerships have helped Sri Lanka cross the 250-mark. Angelo Mathews notched up his 13th Test century. He has looked in some fine touch. Dinesh Chandimal is currently batting on 34 and the duo has put together 75 runs so far. They will be hoping to continue the same way and guide Sri Lanka to a total of around 400.
Hello and welcome back folks to Day 2 of this exciting Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. We witnessed an intriguing Day 1 of this Test and now we head into Day 2 with Sri Lanka having the edge over the hosts. They have posted 258 runs on the board and still have 6 wickets in hand. They will be aiming to put a healthy first innings total.
... DAY 2 ...
Now Sri Lanka would hope Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal continue their good work. They would be eyeing something over 400 and they’ll probably need that on a wicket that seems flat. Bangladesh on the other hand, will try and pick early wickets. Can they do so? We will find out. The action continues on Monday, May 16, 2022. The first ball will be bowled at 9.30 am IST (4:00 am GMT). But the build-up will begin much in advance. Do join us for that. Till then, cheers!
Angelo Mathews (114*) is down for a chat. He says that his knock was very important. The wicket was very good and someone had to go long and go big. Further adds that it was not that easy to go big since the bowlers were bowling good line and length, with a sort of an umbrella field. Says that there was not much spin on offer, the odd ones did turn a bit but otherwise not a lot of turn. The seamers did get some swing though. Hopefully, it will turn more as the game processes. Mentions that they are looking to post a big first innings total so that their bowlers come into the play.
Bangladesh had their moments. They managed to pick a couple of wickets in quick succession twice but could not capitalize from there. Also, the drop catch of Angelo Mathews is costing them. Khaled Ahmed and Nayeem Hasan were on the expensive side. Hasan did take two wickets but Bangladesh would have loved for him to bowl with a little more control. Taijul Islam and Shakib Al Hasan were really good, they reduced the run-flow in the middle overs and also managed to take a wicket each. Bangladesh had to toil hard all day. They will be hoping to grab quick wickets on Day 2 and not let Sri Lanka get away with a healthy total.
After electing to bat, Sri Lanka lost a couple of wickets early. However, there was a stand close to 100 between Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews which steadied the ship. Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva fell in quick succession but then Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews put up yet another stand which is still going strong to give Sri Lanka a chance to put up a big first innings total. Sri Lanka will be mighty pleased with their effort on Day 1.
Excellent from a few Bangladesh players as they walk up to Angelo Mathews to congratulate him. What a knock he has played! Absolutely outstanding and he is the sole reason as to why his side is in a strong position at the end of Day 1.
Outside off, fuller in length. Angelo Mathews presses forward and blocks it out. That will be Stumps on Day 1!
Quicker again, outside off. Angelo Mathews defends it out.
Quicker through th air, fuller in length, around off. Angelo Mathews defends it out off the front foot.
Tad shorter, outside off. Angelo Mathews pushes it towards cover.
Fuller now, attacking the stumps. Angelo Mathews presses forward and blocks it out.
Shorter ball, around middle. Angelo Mathews defends it off the back foot.
Slower through the air, full, around middle and off. Angelo Mathews drives it towards long off for a single.
Short in length again, around middle and leg. Angelo Mathews tucks it towards mid-wicket off the back foot.
Flatter and shorter, on middle. Angelo Mathews defends it off the back foot.
Tossed up ball, fuller in length, around middle and leg. Dinesh Chandimal knocks it down to long on for a single.