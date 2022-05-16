Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 2, Live Updates: Angelo Mathews scored an unbeaten ton as Sri Lanka reached a commanding position against Bangladesh on Day 1 and now the visitors would look to post a big total in the ongoing first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. At stumps on Day 1, the visitors were 258 for four with Matthew and Dinesh Chandimal on 114 and 34, respectively. After electing to bat, Sri Lanka lost the wicket of skipper Dimuth Karunaratne early in the first session. For Bangladesh, Nayeem Hassan took two wickets while Taijul Islam and Shakib Al Hasan also picked a wicket each. (LIVE SCORECARD)

