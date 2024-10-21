Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Streaming 1st Test Live Telecast: Bangladesh take on South Africa in the first Test encounter in Dhaka starting Monday. The two-match Test series will be the first international cricket fixture that will take place in Bangladesh since the massive protests toppled the Sheikh Hasina-led government. It will also be important with respect to the World Test Championship (WTC) as South Africa are currently sixth in the points table while Bangladesh are seventh. Shakib Al Hasan expressed his wish to play in this match but opted out due to security concerns. (Live Scorecard)

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud

South Africa (Playing XI): Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt

When will the Bangladesh vs South Africa 1st Test match start?

The Bangladesh vs South Africa 1st Test match will start on October 21, 2024.

Where will the Bangladesh vs South Africa 1st Test match be played?

The Bangladesh vs South Africa 1st Test match will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

What time will the Bangladesh vs South Africa 1st Test match start?

The Bangladesh vs South Africa 1st Test match will start at 9:30 AM IST. The toss for the game will take place at 9 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Bangladesh vs South Africa 1st Test match?

The Bangladesh vs South Africa 1st Test match will not be telecast live on any TV channel.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs South Africa 1st Test match?

The Bangladesh vs South Africa 1st Test match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

