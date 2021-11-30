Pakistan will look to seal victory on the final day after openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique scored individual fifties as they ended Day 4 of the first Test on a high against Bangladesh in the opening Test in Chattogram. The visitors were comfortably placed at 109/0 at Stumps on Day 4 and need just 93 more runs to win on the final day. Earlier, Bangladesh struggled at the crease as they set Pakistan a target of 202 runs. Batting first, hosts Bangladesh had put up a first innings total of 330 runs with Liton Das going on to make his maiden ton and Hasan Ali being the pick of the Pakistan bowlers with his five-wicket haul. They then bowled Pakistan out for 286 to take a first innings lead of 44 runs. Abid Ali scored a century for Pakistan while Taijul Islam picked seven wickets in the innings. In their second innings, Bangladesh were bowled out for a total of 157, with Liton top-scoring for the hosts with a knock of 59 and Shaheen Afridi picking five wickets for Pakistan. (LIVE SCORECARD)