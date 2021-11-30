Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Score
BAN vs PAK, 1st Test live: Pakistan will look to seal victory on the final day of the opening Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram.
Pakistan will look to seal victory on the final day after openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique scored individual fifties as they ended Day 4 of the first Test on a high against Bangladesh in the opening Test in Chattogram. The visitors were comfortably placed at 109/0 at Stumps on Day 4 and need just 93 more runs to win on the final day. Earlier, Bangladesh struggled at the crease as they set Pakistan a target of 202 runs. Batting first, hosts Bangladesh had put up a first innings total of 330 runs with Liton Das going on to make his maiden ton and Hasan Ali being the pick of the Pakistan bowlers with his five-wicket haul. They then bowled Pakistan out for 286 to take a first innings lead of 44 runs. Abid Ali scored a century for Pakistan while Taijul Islam picked seven wickets in the innings. In their second innings, Bangladesh were bowled out for a total of 157, with Liton top-scoring for the hosts with a knock of 59 and Shaheen Afridi picking five wickets for Pakistan. (LIVE SCORECARD)
BAN vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 5 Live
With the match firmly in the hand of Pakistan, Bangladesh need early wickets and quite a few of them. They would like to take some inspiration from the first innings of this Test when they bundled out Pakistan in two sessions after a century stand by their openers. But with just 93 runs more needed and all 10 wickets in hand, any result other than Pakistan win here will be a huge surprise. A very crucial first session of this final day coming up. Stay tuned for more updates.
Hello and a warm welcome to the coverage of Day 5 of the first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan. Day 4 turned out to be a decisive day as Pakistan have finally taken a driver’s seat in this Test match after a spirited bowling effort and yet another century stand by their openers. The star of the show with the ball was Shaheen Afridi as he picked his fourth five-wicket haul and bundled out Bangladesh for just 157 to restrict their lead to 201. For Bangladesh, things were looking quite good after the first session but all went downhill after that as the wicket of Nurul Hasan triggered a collapse and they were restricted to much less than what they were looking for. The bowlers barring Taijul Islam failed to create enough chances and by the end of the day, Pakistan needed just 93 runs for the victory. Bangladesh need something special from here on otherwise things can end quite quickly today. Can Bangladesh fight back? We shall find out.
... DAY 5, SESSION 1 ...
Earlier, in the day, Pakistan bowlers were impressive as they bundled out Bangladesh for 157 runs. Shaheen Afridi was the star with the ball as he took his fourth five-wicket haul and delivered under pressure for Pakistan. Bangladesh, on the other hand, were looking good as Liton Das made a classy fifty under pressure. But once he departed, things finished rather quickly for them. Their bowlers after that have failed to get a breakthrough and things look bleak for them now.
Bangladesh bowlers toiled hard but failed to get a breakthrough. Taijul Islam was again the pick of the bowlers as he created whatever half-chances Bangladesh managed to create. The other spinner Mehidy Hasan failed to match his consistency and that allowed Pakistan batters to get some quick runs. The seamers too were ineffective and leaked runs and that allowed Pakistan batters to score freely without any pressure. It looks difficult for Bangladesh from here on and the match is headed only in one direction unless Bangladesh produce something special from here on.
What a session for Pakistan! Their openers have put them in a driver's seat yet again and this time more decisively. Both of them played some smart cricket combining caution with aggression as they both completed their respective fifties. Abdullah Shafique is only the second player to be involved in a two century partnerships on a debut in a Test match and that shows the impact these two have made on this game. They have 93 more runs to score in this game and Pakistan will be hoping that the openers finish it off as early as possible tomorrow.
The umpire brings out the lightmeter now. The reading has been done and Mominul Haque has brought Ebadot Hossain into the attack. The players are walking off the field now as they think the light is not good enough to continue and with that, IT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 4!
On off, Abdullah Shafique is solid in his defence.
Outside off, Abid Ali rocks back and steers it to sweeper cover for a single.
Quicker delivery, on middle. Blocked out from the crease.
Tossed up, on middle, turning away. Abid Ali does well to block it out.
Full and outside off, pushed to point.
Loopy ball, on off. Abid Ali defends it to the off side.
Tossed up, full and outside off. Abdullah Shafique nudges it to the off side.
Quicker one now, on off. Abdullah Shafique pushes it to mid-wicket.
On middle. Abdullah Shafique tucks it on the leg side.
Full and on leg. Abdullah Shafique comes forward and tickles it to short fine leg.
SIX! FIFTY! Just like his first innings, he brings up his fifty with a maximum! Was a loopy ball, on middle. Abdullah Shafique dances down the track and sends the ball sailing over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. What a debut he is having!
Full and on off, Abdullah Shafique presses forward and defends it out.