Bangladesh are looking to set Pakistan a big target on Day 4 of the opening Test in Chattogram on Monday. Batting first, hosts Bangladesh had put up a first innings total of 330 runs with Liton Das going on to make his maiden ton and Hasan Ali being the pick of the Pakistan bowlers with his five-wicket haul. They then bowled Pakistan out for 286 to take a first innings lead of 44 runs. Abid Ali scored a century for Pakistan while Taijul Islam picked seven wickets in the innings. In their second innings, Bangladesh have crossed the 100-run mark but have lost wickets in quick succession. They will look to put up a big score in order to set a big target for Pakistan to chase. (LIVE SCORECARD)