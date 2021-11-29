Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score
Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 4 live cricket Score: Bangladesh are looking to set Pakistan a big target on Day 4 of the opening Test in Chattogram on Monday.
BAN vs PAK live: Bangladesh will look to put a big score on the board.© AFP
Bangladesh are looking to set Pakistan a big target on Day 4 of the opening Test in Chattogram on Monday. Batting first, hosts Bangladesh had put up a first innings total of 330 runs with Liton Das going on to make his maiden ton and Hasan Ali being the pick of the Pakistan bowlers with his five-wicket haul. They then bowled Pakistan out for 286 to take a first innings lead of 44 runs. Abid Ali scored a century for Pakistan while Taijul Islam picked seven wickets in the innings. In their second innings, Bangladesh have crossed the 100-run mark but have lost wickets in quick succession. They will look to put up a big score in order to set a big target for Pakistan to chase. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st Test, Pakistan in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2021, Nov 26, 2021
Day 4 | Morning Session
BAN
330&115/6 (44.3)
PAK
286
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.58
% chance to win
PAK 62%
Draw 6%
BAN 32%
Batsman
Liton Das
32 (62)
Nurul Hasan
0* (6)
Bowler
Nauman Ali
23/0 (9)
Sajid Khan
16/1 (7.3)
No run.
No run.
Slower in ends the air, on the pads. Liton Das defends this out.
Tossed up on middle. Liton Das drives it to the cover fielder.
Nurul Hasan the concussion substitute comes at number 8.
Down leg, left alone.
Tossed up, outside off. Liton Das gets forward and defends.
Nurul Hasan comes down the pitch and blocks it out.
That is defended out by Nurul Hasan.
Tossed up, outside off. Nurul Hasan defends it out.
OUT! LBW! That looked plumb straightaway. Sajid Khan tosses this one up nicely, on off, the ball turns back in sharply. Mehidy Hasan looks to defend off the back foot but misses it completely. He gets hit on the pads. Sajid Khan appeals for an lbw and the umpire raises his dreaded finger. Mehidy Hasan has a quick chat with Liton Das and opts for a review. Nothing on UltraEdge. Ball Tracking shows three danger reds and Mehidy Hasan will have to walk back to the pavilion. Sajid Khan gets an important breakthrough.
Mehidy Hasan has been given out LBW here. He has gone for review. The Ball Tracker rolls in and it shows THREE REDS. The decision stays and Mehidy Hasan has to walk back.
Given some loop, on middle. Blocked out by Hasan.
Loopy ball, on off. Liton Das comes down the wicket and hits it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Length ball, on off. Hasan taps it towards point. 5 runs from the over.
Good-length ball, on middle. Mehidy Hasan covers the line and blocks it from the crease.
FOUR! Poor delivery from Faheem Ashraf. Sprays this one down leg. Mehidy Hasan just clips it off his pads to fine leg for a boundary.
Length again, on the pads again. Liton Das works it to deep square leg for a single this time.
Length ball, on the pads. Liton Das clips it to mid-wicket.
Length ball, on middle. Liton Das is solid in his defence.