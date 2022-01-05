The Bangladesh cricket team scripted a fabulous eight-wicket win against hosts New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Wednesday. The win was even special as this historic victory also helped the Asian team achieve many firsts and go past several records and milestones. Bangladesh, who dominated proceedings from the first session itself, registered their first ever win against New Zealand in New Zealand in all formats. It took the Asian team 16 attempts to conquer New Zealand in the longest format. It was a victory that provided relief post a 32-match disappointing run on the New Zealand soil. The win gave Bangladesh their first win in 32 attempts in all formats in New Zealand.

After struggling to cope up with the intensity and perseverance needed to excel in Test match cricket away from home, Bangladesh finally achieved their first Test win over a top five ranked side on foreign shores.

In 61 Test played by the Bangladesh, this was only their sixth away Test win overall.

Apart from creating history for themselves, Bangladesh also managed to break New Zealand's eight series winning run on home soil.

Looking at individual Tests, Bangladesh also broke New Zealand's 17-match unbeaten run in home Test matches.

Pacer Ebadot Hossain bowled superbly as he claimed career best figures of six for 46 to dismiss New Zealand for 169 in their second innings.