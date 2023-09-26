Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Score Updates
BAN vs NZ, 3rd ODI Live: Bangladesh take on New Zealand in the third and final ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur
BAN vs NZ, 3rd ODI Live: New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0.© AFP
BAN vs NZ, 3rd ODI Live: Bangladesh take on New Zealand in the third and final ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur. New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0. The first match was abandoned, and they won the second by 86 runs. Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead Bangladesh in the third ODI, with the team management deciding to rest stand-in captain Litton Das, Tamim Iqbal and Mustafizur Rahman. Fast bowler Khaled Ahmed and batter Afif Hossain have also been added to the squad. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the 3rd ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand from Mirpur
The cricketing world braces itself for the culmination of an interesting ODI series between Bangladesh and New Zealand, with the Kiwis currently holding a 1-0 lead. The series has seen its fair share of twists, with the first ODI being washed out and New Zealand securing a commanding win in the second encounter. The third and final ODI is scheduled to unfold at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, where the weather forecast hints at partly cloudy skies, albeit with a chance of rain showers. The outcome of this series hinges on this crucial match, and cricket enthusiasts remain hopeful of witnessing a full game despite the unpredictable weather. Bangladesh's ODI record against New Zealand may not inspire overwhelming confidence, with the Tigers having faced the Kiwis 39 times since 1990, managing to secure victory on only 10 occasions. Despite a commendable performance by their spinners in the second ODI, where they dismissed New Zealand for 254 runs, Bangladesh's batting struggles in the middle order remain a glaring concern, a predicament that has persisted since their outing in the Asia Cup. In the previous match, Bangladesh capitulated for a mere 168 runs, succumbing to an 86-run defeat, with leg-spinner Ish Sodhi wreaking havoc by claiming six wickets for New Zealand. As Bangladesh seeks to address their batting woes, particularly in the middle order, the top-order batsmen must shoulder the responsibility of accumulating substantial runs, setting the tone for the upcoming World Cup. Meanwhile, New Zealand aims to secure a series victory, eager to rebound following their defeat against England. As the stakes run high in this pivotal third ODI, cricket aficionados worldwide anxiously await the outcome, fervently hoping that inclement weather does not disrupt the proceedings, enabling us to determine the victor of this riveting series.