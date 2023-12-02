BAN vs NZ Live, 1st Test Day 5 Updates: Bangladesh are within touching distance of a famous win over New Zealand in the ongoing first Test in Sylhet. Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claimed 4-40 to put Bangladesh within three wickets of claiming a 1-0 in the two-match series. Set a target of 332 runs, New Zealand stuttered to reach 113-7 at stumps on the fourth day, still needing 219 runs for what looked like an improbable win. Unbeaten on 44, Daryl Mitchell remains New Zealand's only hope to produce a miracle. Bad light had come to the Kiwis rescue on Day 4, forcing early stumps at the Sylhet International Cricket Ground. (Live Scorecard)