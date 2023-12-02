Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Score: Day 5 Latest Updates
BAN vs NZ Live, 1st Test Day 5 Updates: Chasing a target of 332 runs, New Zealand are seven wickets down against Bangladesh in Sylhet.
1st Test, Day 5 Live: Daryl Mitchell stands in Bangladesh's way of a famous win.© AFP
BAN vs NZ Live, 1st Test Day 5 Updates: Bangladesh are within touching distance of a famous win over New Zealand in the ongoing first Test in Sylhet. Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claimed 4-40 to put Bangladesh within three wickets of claiming a 1-0 in the two-match series. Set a target of 332 runs, New Zealand stuttered to reach 113-7 at stumps on the fourth day, still needing 219 runs for what looked like an improbable win. Unbeaten on 44, Daryl Mitchell remains New Zealand's only hope to produce a miracle. Bad light had come to the Kiwis rescue on Day 4, forcing early stumps at the Sylhet International Cricket Ground. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, New Zealand in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2023, Nov 28, 2023
Day 5 | Morning Session
BAN
310&338
NZ
317&131/7 (55.5)
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.35
% chance to win
BAN 89%
Draw 4%
NZ 7%
Batsman
Daryl Mitchell
57* (110)
Ish Sodhi
8 (41)
Bowler
Taijul Islam
52/4 (23.5)
Nayeem Hasan
26/1 (13)
Four!
Pitched up slow, on the off stump. Daryl Mitchell pushes the ball straight to covers.
Flat and quicker through the air on the off stump from over the wicket this time. Ish Sodhi takes the front foot out and defends the ball well.
Looped up on the leg stump. Ish Sodhi defends it well.
Just short on the middle stump line. Ish Sodhi stays back on the crease and blocks the ball well.
Pitched up on the off stump. Ish Sodhi blocks it off well.
Tossed up on the off stump. Daryl Mitchell brings out the reverse sweep to deep point for a single.
Comes from around the wicket and pitches the ball up on the middle stump. Daryl Mitchell blocks it off the front foot.
Pitched up, on the off stump. Ish Sodhi takes the front leg out and plays with a straight bat to end the over.
Looped up on the off stump. Ish Sodhi plays a solid front foot block.
Flighted ball, dipping on the batter and spinning away. Ish Sodhi takes the front foot out and adjusts well to block it out.
Just short outside off. Daryl Mitchell rocks back, punches the ball in the covers gap and runs a comfortable single.
Pitched up again on the off stump. Daryl Mitchell offers a front foot defence.
Tossed up on the off stump. Daryl Mitchell brings out the reverse sweep but finds it straight to backward point.
Comes from over the wicket this time and bowls outside the off stump. Ish Sodhi strokes a cover drive off the front foot but straight to covers.
Looped up delivery on the off stump. Ish Sodhi manages to block that away on the front foot.
Just short on the off stump. Ish Sodhi goes back in the crease and defends it well.
Tossed up outside the off stump. Ish Sodhi takes the front foot in the line of the ball and blocks it well.
Flighted ball on the off stump. Ish Sodhi blocks it off the front foot.
Pitched up on the off stump line. Daryl Mitchell brings out the sweep towards deep square leg and runs a single.