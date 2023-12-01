Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Hosts Bangladesh are in a commanding 205-run lead against New Zealand after putting an exemplary display of batting and bowling over the first four days. After bowling out the Kiwis for 317 in the first innings, Bangladesh ended the third day's play at 212/3, with Najmul Hossain Shanto scoring a century. With 7 wickets in hand, the Bangla Tigers would look to put around 400 runs on the board in the second innings. Anything less might see put the Kiwis in charge. (LIVE Scorecard)

Here are the live updates from the Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4: