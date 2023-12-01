Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4: Live Cricket Score And Updates
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4: Hosts ended Day 3 at 212/3.
Najmul Hossain Shanto scored a ton against New Zealand© AFP
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Hosts Bangladesh are in a commanding 205-run lead against New Zealand after putting an exemplary display of batting and bowling over the first four days. After bowling out the Kiwis for 317 in the first innings, Bangladesh ended the third day's play at 212/3, with Najmul Hossain Shanto scoring a century. With 7 wickets in hand, the Bangla Tigers would look to put around 400 runs on the board in the second innings. Anything less might see put the Kiwis in charge. (LIVE Scorecard)
Here are the live updates from the Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4:
1st Test, New Zealand in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2023, Nov 28, 2023
Day 4 | Morning Session
BAN
310&222/4 (70.2)
NZ
317
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.16
% chance to win
BAN 50%
Draw 26%
NZ 24%
Batsman
Mushfiqur Rahim
48* (76)
Shahadat Hossain
4 (4)
Bowler
Tim Southee
26/1 (13)
Ajaz Patel
98/1 (23.2)
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test
No run.
No run.
1 run.
Pitched up, on off. Mushfiqur Rahim plays a front foot defence to the ball.
FOUR! Fortunate for Bangladesh , lucky for Mushfiqur Rahim. Brilliant ball by Ajaz Patel on the off stump, turning away from the right hander. Mushfiqur Rahim looks to defend it but could only manage an outside edge beating the spil fielder to his left and picks up a boundary from the third man region.
Pitched up on the off stump. Mushfiqur Rahim offers a front foot defence to the off side.
Hits the good length outside the off stump line. Shahadat Hossain lets the ball go through to end the over.
FOUR! Shahadat Hossain gets off the mark with a boundary. Not a bad delivery by Tim Southee as he hits the back of length again on the off stump. Shahadat Hossain stays back and plays it late, opening the face of the bat that takes the ball to the left of gully for a boundary at the third man region.
Just short again on top of the off stump. Shahadat Hossain stays back on the crease and watchfully blocks the ball.
Pitches the ball up on the off stump. Shahadat Hossain takes the front leg out and defends the ball back to the bowler.
OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! This is what New Zealand were looking for, early breakthrough and this time it is the Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto who has to walk back. Nothing delivery outside the leg stump from back of a length and Najmul Hossain Shanto looking to run it down to fine leg could only manage to get a feather of the bat taking the ball to Tom Blundell behind the stumps. New Zealand get what they wanted early up in the day. Bangladesh lose their 4th. Also, Shahadat Hossain comes out to the middle now!
Starts of with a short ball outside the off stump from around the wicket, kept a little bit low. Najmul Hossain Shanto looks to pull the ball in front of mid-wicket but is completely beaten in the process.
Another good length ball outside the off stump. Mushfiqur Rahim plays the defence but straight to the man at point to end the over.
Hits the good length hard on the off stump line. Mushfiqur Rahim stands tall on the crease and blocks it well back to the bowler.
Pitched up on the stumps. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes the ball to the right of mid on and takes a single.
Pitched further up outside the off stump line. Najmul Hossain Shanto takes the front leg out and lets the ball go through to the wicketkeeper.
Hits the good length hard from around the wicket this time, outside the off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto lets the ball go through.
First runs straight away. On the pads, fuller in length and Mushfiqur Rahim flicks it off the front foot to deep square leg for a single.
We are all set for the start of Day 4 as the umpires and the players make their way to the middle. Its Mushfiqur Rahim and Najmul Hossain Shanto to walk in to bat for Bangladesh. Daryl Mitchell to start the attack for New Zealand. Lets Play!
On the flip side, New Zealand's bowlers faced a critical task yesterday. If they aspire to mount a comeback in this Test match, they must pick up early wickets and curtail Bangladesh's lead before it crosses the 300-run mark. The left-handed batsman, Najmul, poses a particular challenge, and the Kiwi bowlers need to adjust their strategies to dismiss him early in the day. The pivotal question lingers in the air: Can New Zealand's bowlers orchestrate a collapse, or will the Bangladeshi batters continue their stronghold? The answers will unfold shortly as we bring you live coverage of what promises to be another thrilling day of Test cricket. Stay tuned for the action that is about to commence.