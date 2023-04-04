Bangladesh vs Ireland one-off Test, Day 1 LIVE Score:Ireland won the toss and opted to bat first. With nine uncapped players in the squad, Ireland take on Bangladesh in a one-off Test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. It was back in 2019 when Ireland last played the longest format of the game. From that squad, only four players are part of the current setup. Bangladesh, who had dominated Ireland in the white-ball assignment earlier, would look to keep an upper hand in the red-ball format too. Having secured a win in the final T20I, however, Ireland will head into the contest with their heads held high. (LIVE Scorecard)

Here are the live cricket score and updates of the Bangladesh vs Ireland one-off Test from Dhaka: