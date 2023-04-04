Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs Ireland One-Off Test Live Score, Day 1: Ireland Look To Recover From Early Blow
Bangladesh vs Ireland one-off Test Live Score: Bangladesh take an inexperienced Ireland squad at Dhaka.
Bangladesh take on Ireland in one-off Test© Twitter
Bangladesh vs Ireland one-off Test, Day 1 LIVE Score:Ireland won the toss and opted to bat first. With nine uncapped players in the squad, Ireland take on Bangladesh in a one-off Test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. It was back in 2019 when Ireland last played the longest format of the game. From that squad, only four players are part of the current setup. Bangladesh, who had dominated Ireland in the white-ball assignment earlier, would look to keep an upper hand in the red-ball format too. Having secured a win in the final T20I, however, Ireland will head into the contest with their heads held high. (LIVE Scorecard)
Here are the live cricket score and updates of the Bangladesh vs Ireland one-off Test from Dhaka:
One-off Test, Ireland in Bangladesh, One-off Test, 2023, Apr 04, 2023
Day 1 | Morning Session
BAN
IRE
16/1 (8.0)
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
Ireland won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2
Batsman
James McCollum
7 (24)
Andy Balbirnie
4* (14)
Bowler
Shoriful Islam
5/1 (4)
Ebadot Hossain
2/0 (1)
Topics mentioned in this article
Bangladesh vs Ireland Test
Another dot to end! Shorter and on the body, ths is pulled but to square leg.
Good length and around off, James McCollum guides it to point.
On middle, this is pushed to mid on.
A sharp bumper, James McCollum ducks under it.
Around off, this is pushed towards cover.
Outside off, left alone.
A dot to end! On middle, defended.
On off, kept out.
Fuller and on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
This lands safe! Shorter and on middle, James McCollum looks to pull, this goes off the splice but lands safe in the square leg region. A run taken.
On middle, this one stays a touch low. Defended.
On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
On off, defended.
Two! Shorter and on off, this is pushed through covers for two.
On off, defended.
On the stumps, blocked.
Outside off, left alone.
Andy Balbirnie walks out to bat!
OUT! LBW! That is plumb in front and Bangladesh strike early! This is on middle, it stays a touch low. Murray Commins looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. A loud shout and the finger is raised. Murray Commins has a chat with his partner but does not review it. Rightly so.
Another one outside off, not played at.