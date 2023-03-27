Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st T20I, Live Updates: Ireland skipper Paul Stirling won the toss and opted to field against Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series on Monday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie has been rested for the T20Is against Bangladesh and replaced by vice-captain Paul Stirling. On the other hand, Bangladesh aim to retain their all-round aggression following their shock recent T20 series sweep over England and two ODI thrashings of Ireland. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of the 1st T20I match between Bangladesh and Ireland, straight from the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram: