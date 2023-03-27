Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st T20I, Live Score Updates: Ireland Win Toss, Opt To Bowl Against Bangladesh
Ban vs Ire, 1st T20I, Live Updates: Ireland skipper Paul Stirling won the toss and opted to field against Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series on Monday
Ban vs Ire, 1st T20I, Live: Bangladesh aim for winning start© AFP
Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st T20I, Live Updates: Ireland skipper Paul Stirling won the toss and opted to field against Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series on Monday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie has been rested for the T20Is against Bangladesh and replaced by vice-captain Paul Stirling. On the other hand, Bangladesh aim to retain their all-round aggression following their shock recent T20 series sweep over England and two ODI thrashings of Ireland. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the 1st T20I match between Bangladesh and Ireland, straight from the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram:
After quite a one sided ODI series, the teams now turn their attention to the T20I format, the shortest format of the game. The hosts will yet again be big favourites heading into this series. They just beat England 3-0 and will fancy their chances against the Irish. Ireland on the other hand, will hope to put up a lot better performance than they did in the ODIs. Let us hope for an equal battle between the two sides.
... MATCH DAY ...
It is time for the 1st T20I of the Ireland tour of Bangladesh. The hosts are in excellent form as they have Whitewashed England 3-0 in a T20I series and come into this game with a 2-0 win against Ireland in an ODI series. Their side is brimming with confidence and has all bases covered. Their batting department is led by Najmul Hossain Shanto who was the leading run-getter in the T20I series against England with 144 runs. Their skipper will play a crucial role in this game. He had a quiet series against England with the bat, but we expect him to play some useful knocks in this series. Their bowling department has done well so far and the side will hope for them to carry on with the good show. On the other hand, Ireland come into this game with a 2-1 loss in this format of the game to Zimbabwe. Their skipper, Andy Balbirnie has a massive responsibility and will have to lead from the front. They have some quality pace attack as Mark Adair has been in good form. They will be hoping for their spinners to put up a good show and restrict the hosts to a low total. Which side will come out on top? Let's find out together.