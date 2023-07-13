BANW vs INDW, 3rd T20I, Live Updates:Indian women's cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh in third and final T20I of the three-match series on Thursday, at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side coming to this clash after registering a historic win in the second T20I match on Tuesday. After being bowled our for just 95, Team India went on to bundle out Bangladesh for 87 and clinched a victory by 8 runs. Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma took three wickets each and helped their side to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match series. (Live Scorecard)

Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Shamima Sultana, Shathi Rani, Dilara Akter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Minnu Mani, Rashi Kanojiya

Here are the Live Updates of the 3rd T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women from Dhaka