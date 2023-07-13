Bangladesh vs India 3rd WT20I, Live Score Updates: India Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur Wins Toss, Opts To Bat vs Bangladesh
BANW vs INDW, 3rd T20I, Live Updates:Indian women's cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh in third and final T20I of the three-match series on Thursday, at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side coming to this clash after registering a historic win in the second T20I match on Tuesday. After being bowled our for just 95, Team India went on to bundle out Bangladesh for 87 and clinched a victory by 8 runs. Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma took three wickets each and helped their side to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match series. (Live Scorecard)
Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Shamima Sultana, Shathi Rani, Dilara Akter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Minnu Mani, Rashi Kanojiya
2 runs.
Full, angling in, this is punched towards covers for a single.
OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Khatun gets the big fish on her very first delivery! Full, with a hint of turn, Mandhana looks to flick it but mistimes it completely. She gets a leading edge as the ball lobs in the air and Fahima Khatun behind the sticks takes a dolly.
FOUR! Fine shot! Full and on middle and leg, Verma picks it well and nudges it in the gap, through mid-wicket for a boundary!
Outside off this is, this is defended well.
Another dot ball as this is again defended towards mid off.
Too full, on middle, Verma blocks it to mid off.
Another inswinger, on middle and leg, Verma clips it to deep mid-wicket for a brace. She gets off the mark.
Starts with an inswinger from outside off, Mandhana dabs it to covers and gets off the mark!
Time for the action to begin. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma are the opener for India.
TOSS - India Women have won the toss and ELECTED TO BAT!
It is time for the third and the final T20I between Bangladesh and India. The series has already been clinched by the Indians. The first game was quite one-sided but the second was a blockbuster in which the visitors managed to defend a score below 100. They would now be looking for a clean sweep. Bangladesh on the other hand, will be eager to finish this series on a high. Toss and teams in a bit. Stay tuned.
It is now time for the third and final T20I of the series between Bangladesh Women and India Women at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. The visitors have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series but it could have easily been 1-1 as the hosts threw away a big opportunity in the 2nd T20I. After a pretty comfortable win in the first game, Harmanpreet Kaur and co looked to seal the deal in the 2nd game but on a difficult pitch, their batters simply couldn't get going. The skipper got out the first ball and even though the openers got off to starts they couldn't press on. For Bangladesh Women, it was yet again a sensational display with the ball from Salma Khatun as she picked up three big wickets and along with the help of others, managed to restrict the mighty Indians to just 95/8 in the 20 overs. The hosts though needed a good start with the bat as India's spin arsenal would certainly be a worry later on but they failed to get going. Skipper, Nigar Sultana though counter-attacked really well and got her side back in the game. Unfortunately for her, she was the only one to get into double-figures as Deepti Sharma ripped through the hosts' line-up and was well-supported by Shafali Verma toward the back end of the innings as the opener ended up picking three wickets as well. Bangladesh Women ruined a stellar opportunity to level the series but given how they have bowled, they certainly have a big chance of avoiding a whitewash. India Women will certainly be hoping that their openers find a bit of form. Yet another thrilling and quite possibly low-scoring encounter awaits. Which side will take the win?