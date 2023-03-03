Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs England, 2nd ODI Live Score: Taskin Ahmed Strikes As England Go One Down vs Bangladesh
BAN vs ENG, 2nd ODI Live Updates: England are a wicket down against Bangladesh in the second ODI of the three-match series, at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur
2nd ODI Live: Bangladesh look to bounce back as England eye series-clinching win.© AFP
BAN vs ENG, 2nd ODI Live Updates: England are a wicket down against Bangladesh in the second ODI of the three-match series, at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur. Earlier, Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and elected to bowl, hoping to level the series, following England's comprehensive win on Wednesday. Reigning ODI champions England made two changes from the win, bringing in all-rounder Sam Curran and pace bowler Saqib Mahmood for Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer. Bangladesh, on the other hand, fielded an unchanged team. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of the 2nd ODI between Bangladesh and England from the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur
2nd ODI, England in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2023, Mar 03, 2023
Play In Progress
BAN
ENG
56/1 (12.1)
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.6
% chance to win
ENG 58%
BAN 42%
Batsman
Jason Roy
42* (45)
Dawid Malan
6 (13)
Bowler
Taijul Islam
13/0 (2.1)
Mustafizur Rahman
8/0 (2)
BAN vs ENG, 2nd ODI Live Updates
Four!
An off-cutter now, on a length and on middle, turning in, Dawid Malan looks to play at it, but is a bit early into his shot and misses to get hit high on his body.
BEATEN! Mustafizur Rahman serves this full and around off, nips away bit, Dawid Malan goes for the drive on the up, but gets beaten on the outside edge.
On a length and around leg, Jason Roy misses his flick as the ball goes off his pads towards fine leg. A leg bye is taken.
Another short delivery outside off, Jason Roy slaps it with no timing, but it just flies wide and over mid off. Two runs taken!
Short and around off, Dawid Malan goes for the pull, but gets a bottom edge onto the pitch and to the leg side. They cross.
Full and on middle, Jason Roy clips it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
Mustafizur Rahman continues.
Goes fuller this time, on off, Jason Roy drives it towards sweeper covers for one.
Taskin Ahmed lands this short again and on middle, Dawid Malan pulls it this time towards deep square leg for a run.
Short and on middle, Jason Roy mistimes his pull shot towards deep square leg for a single.
Back of a length and around off, Jason Roy cuts it straight to point.
FOUR! Lovely shot! Taskin Ahmed serves this touch fuller and around middle, Jason Roy stays there and shows the full face of the bat to drive it towards the long on fence for a boundary.
This is on a good length, outside off, Jason Roy moves across to defend, but misses and gets hit on the pads as the ball loops up towards backward point. Taskin Ahmed appeals for it, almost begs for it, but turned down.
POWERPLAY 2! With 10 overs completed, Bangladesh will be allowed to place four fielders at the boundary line till the 40th over.
Full and around off, driven straight to cover. At the end of the first Powerplay, England are 40/1!
Misfield! Pitched up around off, Dawid Malan gets on the front foot and drives it crisply but straight to cover-point where the fielder misfields and allows the batters to pick up a couple of runs.
Short and outside off, this is dabbed away off the back foot toward deep backward point for one more.
A tad shorter and outside off, this is slashed away toward wide third man for a single.
Nicely bowled! On a good length again, pace on this time and angling in from around off. Dawid Malan looks to block but is beaten on the outside edge.