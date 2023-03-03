BAN vs ENG, 2nd ODI Live Updates: England are a wicket down against Bangladesh in the second ODI of the three-match series, at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur. Earlier, Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and elected to bowl, hoping to level the series, following England's comprehensive win on Wednesday. Reigning ODI champions England made two changes from the win, bringing in all-rounder Sam Curran and pace bowler Saqib Mahmood for Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer. Bangladesh, on the other hand, fielded an unchanged team. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of the 2nd ODI between Bangladesh and England from the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur

