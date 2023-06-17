Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan One-Off Test Day 4 Live: Bangladesh In Control As Afghanistan Face Mountain Target
BAN vs AFG, One-off Test, Day 4 Live: With Afghanistan still needing a mammoth 617 runs to win, Bangladesh sit firmly on the driver's seat, heading into Day 4 of this one-off Test in Mirpur
One-off Test, Day 4 Live: Afghanistan lost two quick wickets Friday before stumps.© AFP
BAN vs AFG, One-off Test, Day 4 Live: With Afghanistan still needing a mammoth 617 runs to win, Bangladesh sit firmly on the driver's seat, heading into Day 4 of this one-off Test in Mirpur. Afghanistan lost two quick wickets Friday before stumps, after centuries from Najmul Hossain and Mominul Haque gave the hosts a third-straight day of dominance in their one-off Test. Bangladesh declared their second innings at 425-4 an hour into the third session in Dhaka and could earn the distinction of cricket's second-largest Test victory margin when play resumes. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the One-Off Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan from Mirpur
One-off Test, Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2023, Jun 14, 2023
Day 3 | Stumps
BAN
382&425/4d
AFG
146&45/2 (11.0)
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.09
% chance to win
BAN 93%
Draw 6%
AFG 1%
Batsman
Rahmat Shah
10* (32)
Nasir Jamal
5 (15)
Bowler
Taijul Islam
6/0 (2)
Mehidy Hasan
1/0 (1)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Sports News and check out Match Schedule and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
BAN vs AFG, One-Off Test Live Scorecard
Bangladesh look all set to seal this game. They are 8 wickets away and have 2 days to get Afghanistan bowled out. They would love to do so as quickly as possible. Afghanistan on the other hand, will want to drag the game as much as possible. They showed some fight towards the end of the day on Day 3, can they continue that?
...DAY 4, SESSION 1...
The light meter is out. The umpires feel it is not good enough and that will be Stumps. So, Bangladesh have managed to scalp two wickets. It is going as per their plan. Afghanistan, after a tiring job with the ball, have a massive task upon them. Day 3 started with Najmul Hossain Shanto out there along with Hasan. Both teed off the freebies dearly. Najmul Hossain Shanto went onto score his second century while Hasan got run out as he was looking for a big score. Bangladesh at that time had enough lead, certainly good enough to challenge the visitors but Litton Das had other things on his mind. He wanted his other batters to get some runs. The skipper got to his fifty but it was Mominul Haque's excellent century that took the news. Afghanistan need 617 runs to win. A big task. A big Day 4 is coming up your way. Join us at 9.30 am IST (4 am GMT) for the coverage. Cheers!
Fuller and on middle, Jamal blocks it out.
Outside off, guided to point. A misfield allows a single.
on off, kept out.
Flat and on off, slapped to point.
Tossed up on middle, blocked out.
Fuller and on leg, Jamal flicks it wide of mid-wicket for three runs.
Well outside off, Shah blocks.
This is outside off. Shah looks to cut but misses.
Very full on middle, swept to deep square leg for one.
Fuller and outside off. Jamal defends on the front foot.
On middle, Jamal dead bats it.
Tossed up on middle, blocked.
Fuller and around off, defended out.
Quicker on the leg. Shah defends.
On middle, defended.
Angling on the pads. Shah flicks it through mid-wicket for a brace.
Tossed up on off. Shah blocks it out.