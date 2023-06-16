Bangladesh vs Afghanistan One-off Test Day 3 Live:Little has gone against the hosts Bangladesh in the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Dhaka. After securing a resounding first innings lead of 248 runs, the Bangla Tigers have continued to pile runs in the second innings. At stumps on Day 2, the pairing of Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan had taken the team's total to 134/1, with both unbeaten on 54 runs each. As the third day's play starts, Bangladesh would look to bat all day and further strengthen their lead which is already 370 runs. (LIVE Scorecard)

Here are the live score and updates from the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan from Dhaka: