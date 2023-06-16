Story ProgressBack to home
BAN vs AFG One-off Test, Day 3 Live Score: Bangladesh Look To Steamroll Afghanistan
BAN vs AFG One-off Test Day 3: Bangladesh in pole position to secure resounding victory over Afghanistan.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan one-off Test Live: Bangladesh in driving seat© AFP
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan One-off Test Day 3 Live:Little has gone against the hosts Bangladesh in the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Dhaka. After securing a resounding first innings lead of 248 runs, the Bangla Tigers have continued to pile runs in the second innings. At stumps on Day 2, the pairing of Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan had taken the team's total to 134/1, with both unbeaten on 54 runs each. As the third day's play starts, Bangladesh would look to bat all day and further strengthen their lead which is already 370 runs. (LIVE Scorecard)
Here are the live score and updates from the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan from Dhaka:
One-off Test, Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2023, Jun 14, 2023
Day 3 | Morning Session
BAN
382&197/2 (36.0)
AFG
146
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 5.47
% chance to win
BAN 89%
Draw 9%
AFG 2%
Batsman
Najmul Hossain Shanto
93 (107)
Mominul Haque
5* (6)
Bowler
Zahir Khan
36/0 (8)
Hashmatullah Shahidi
7/0 (1)
1 run.
Full toss on middle, it is swept to square leg for one.
Shorter and outside off. Haque looks to cut but misses.
A googly, full and on middle and leg. Haque tries to defend on the front foot but misses. A huge appeal for LBW but nothing given. Afghanistan take the review. Ultraedge shows no bat. Ball Tracking shows the ball goes onto miss the stump. Too much turn.
This is well wide of off, dropped to point for a single.
Full and on off, pushed to Khan.
Outside off, kept out.
FOUR! Haque is underway! This is short and outside off, it is cut to point for four.
Full and on middle, defended.
Tossed up on off, blocked.
OUT! RUN OUT! That is top, top work in the deep! Flat and outside off. Shanto dabs it past first slip and to third man. Nasir Jamal gives the chase, slides near the ropes and does well to keep the ball in play. Ibrahim Zadran runs with him, collects the ball, throws to the keeper who whips the bails off. Zakir Hasan was running for three but fells well short despite the dive. Excellent from Afghanistan and they needed the moment of brilliance.
On off, blocked out.
Tossed up, outside off, worked to covers for a single.
Flatter and outside off. Shanto looks to push but misses.
On off, tucked to mid-wicket.
FOUR! Afghanistan just cannot pile up the pressure. Shorter and outside off, this is cut through covers.
A full toss on middle. Shanto heaves it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
Flat and on middle, blocked out.
Tossed up on off, blocked out.
On off, kept out.