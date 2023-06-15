Story ProgressBack to home
BAN vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 Live Score: Hosts Look To Build On After Resounding Day 1
BAN vs AFG one-off Test Day 2 LIVE: Bangladesh in driving seat after putting 362 runs on board on Day 1.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan One-off Test Day 2 Live Score:Bangladesh truly enjoyed themselves on Day 1 of the one-off Test against Afghanistan, scoring 362 runs for the loss of 5 wickets, with Najmul Hossain Shanto leading the scoring charts. Shanto scored 146 while Mahmudul Hasan Joy gave him good company with a 76-run knock. As Day 2 starts, Mushfiqur Rahim (41) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (43) would look to strengthen the team's case further. (LIVE Scorecard)
Here are the live score and updates of Day 2 of the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan from Dhaka:
One-off Test, Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2023, Jun 14, 2023
Day 2 | Morning Session
BAN
362/5 (79.0)
AFG
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.58
% chance to win
BAN 61%
Draw 35%
AFG 4%
Batsman
Mushfiqur Rahim
41 (69)
Mehidy Hasan
43* (66)
Bowler
Karim Janat
32/0 (10)
Amir Hamza
85/1 (24)
Day 1 belonged to the hosts thanks to a brilliant ton by Najmul Hossain Shanto. Now with, 5 wickets in hand and two set batters in the middle, the home side will look to get to the 500-run mark. The visitors on the other hand, are expected to bowl a lot better than yesterday. Can they fight back and get the remaining wickets quickly?
... DAY 2, SESSION 1 ...
Afghanistan were not at their best with the ball, except for the last session, they were all over the place and bowled far too many boundary balls. The though did well in the last session and that is a positive for them. They however, will need quick wickets on day 2. Can they get it we will find out. The action begins at 0930 IST (0400 GMT). Till then, take care and goodbye!
An excellent day for Bangladesh and they are well and truly ahead in this game! Afghanistan did manage to fight back in the final session but this partnership between Mehidy Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim has yet again turned the tide towards the hosts. They lost a wicket early but then Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mahmudul Hasan Joy batted brilliantly. They added over 200 and laid the platform for a huge score. The did lose a few wickets in the final session but Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan have got things back on track. Bangladesh will hope the two can continue and take them to a big score.
On middle, kept out. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 1!
On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
A single now as this is worked on the leg side.
On middle, blocked.
On middle, kept out.
Shorter and on off, Mehidy Hasan pushes it towards cover.
A single as this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
On middle, kept out.
Shorter and on off, this is pushed to cover.
On off, kept out.
Another single as this is worked on the leg side.
On off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
BEATEN! Shorter and outside off, Mehidy Hasan looks to cut but misses.
FOUR! Punched away! Shorter and outside off, this is pushed through covers for a boundary.
Outside off, Mehidy Hasan looks to cut but misses.
Shorter and on off, Mehidy Hasan pushes it to covers.