Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI, Live Score Updates: Bangladesh On Top, Afghanistan Go 3 Down
BAN vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Live: Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday
BAN vs AFG, 3rd ODI: Afghanistan aim for clean sweep© AFP
BAN vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Live Updates:Afghanistan have lost three wickets in the third ODI against Bangladesh.Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Afghanistan have already clinched the series with a 2-0 lead and will look for a clean sweep. On the other hand, Bangladesh will be aiming to end on a high note. Earlier on Saturday, Afghanistan registered a massive 142-run victory in the second ODI match. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the 3rd ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan from Chattogram
3rd ODI, Afghanistan in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2023, Jul 11, 2023
Play In Progress
BAN
AFG
15/4 (8.2)
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 1.8
% chance to win
BAN 80%
AFG 20%
Batsman
Hashmatullah Shahidi
0 (9)
Bowler
Shoriful Islam
7/3 (4.2)
Taskin Ahmed
8/1 (4)
Edged but safe! Length and on off, Mohammad Nabi looks to defend, this goes off the outside edge down towards third man for one.
Around off, kept out.
A bumper, evaded well.
On middle, defended again.
Around off, defended well.
On off, this is pushed to cover.
On off, kept out.
On middle, this is nudged to mid-wicket.
Outside off, left alone.
On off, kept out.
Another short one, evaded.
On off, defended.
Around off, blocked.
OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! That is a serious catch! Wow! Brilliantly taken. Length and outside off, Rahmanullah Gurbaz slashes at it, it goes off the outside edge to the right of the keeper. Mushfiqur Rahim dives and takes it. Brilliant. Afghanistan in huge trouble now.
On off, this is pushed towards cover.
On off, defended.
Shorter and on off, Rahmanullah Gurbaz pushes it to covers.
On the stumps, kept out nicely again.
On middle, kept out nicely.
Around off, kept out.