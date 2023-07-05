Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI Live Score: Afghanistan Win Toss, Elect To Bowl vs Bangladesh
BAN vs AFG, 1st ODI Live Score: Bangladesh square off against Afghanistan in the first ODI of the three-match series in Chattogram. The hosts won the one-off Test last month against the visitors, but a different challenge awaits them in the ODIs, followed by three T20Is. Both teams will also meet during the ODI World Cup in India with Dharamsala set to host the match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan on October 7. (Live Updates)
1st ODI, Afghanistan in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2023, Jul 05, 2023
Play In Progress
BAN
19/0 (4.0)
AFG
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.75
% chance to win
BAN 67%
AFG 33%
Batsman
Tamim Iqbal
9 (15)
Litton Das
1* (9)
Bowler
Fazalhaq Farooqi
2/0 (2)
Mohammad Saleem
16/0 (2)
Topics mentioned in this article
BAN vs AFG, 1st ODI Live Scorecard
2 runs.
Good length delivery going above the middle, Tamim Iqbal gets cramped for room as the ball skids onto the batter, Tamim Iqbal looks to slice it out towards the off side but manages to get clipped off his pads back towards the keeper. Loud appeal by Afghanistan players but the umpire is unmoved.
A very well-directed bouncer right under the eyelid, Tamim Iqbal pulls it but fails to get the desired timing as the ball rolls past the square leg fielder fro a couple of runs.
Short-pitched delivery going down leg, Litton Das pulls it to the fine leg fielder for a single.
On a length just outside off, Litton Das leaves it for the keeper to collect.
Good length delivery nipping back in but outside off, Litton Das gives it a good look and leaves it all alone.
Back of a length outside off with away movement for the right-hander, Litton Das leaves it all alone.
On a length outside off, Tamim Iqbal strides out to the pitch of it and slices this through the gap between point and cover-point for a couple of runs.
Full and wide outside off, Tamim Iqbal lets it roll to the keeper.
Back of a length angling in towards the batter, Tamim Iqbal rocks back and punches this towards the cover fielder.
Pitched up in middle, Tamim Iqbal watchfully pushes this back past the bowler towards mid on for no run.
Nicely bowled as the batter is beaten all ends up. On a length just outside off, Tamim Iqbal looks to block it out but gets beaten on the outside edge.
On a length wide of off, Tamim Iqbal looks to cut but misses out on any contact.
Back of a length down leg, Tamim Iqbal taps it to the right of the keeper for a single.
On a length outside off, Tamim Iqbal defends this solidly off the front foot.
Good length delivery around off, Tamim Iqbal looks to drive but hits the sticker on his bat as the ball rolls back toward the bowler.
Good length delivery pitching in middle, and shaping away from the batter, Tamim Iqbal stands tall and leaves it all alone.
Wide! On a length outside off, Tamim Iqbal looks to slice it through point but misses out.
On a length shaping away from the batter, Tamim Iqbal looks to block it out but gets beaten on his outside edge.
Wide! Short and way too wide outside off, Tamim Iqbal looks to cut but misses out.