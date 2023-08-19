The Asia Cup 2023 will start in less than two weeks' time. Most of the teams are in the final final phase of the preparation. For the Asian sides, this tournament offers a great chance to test their final combination ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023. While the players are in their different modes of prepping up for the continental contest, Bangladesh star opener Mohammad Naim Sheikh has gone on a 'fiery' path, quite literally. In a video that is being shared widely on social media Sheikh can be seen walking on fire as part of 'mind-training' ahead of Asia Cup. The video was posted from the verified account of Saif Ahmed, whose 'X' bio reads 'Social Media Manager of @BanglaTigers_ae & @RangpurRiders'

Naim Sheikh working with a mind trainer ahead of Asia Cup. pic.twitter.com/mkykegJ06p — Saif Ahmed (@saifahmed75) August 18, 2023

This time the tournament is being played in a hybrid model, after Shah declared last year that India would not be travelling to Pakistan for the event. The tournament will begin with a match between Pakistan and Nepal in Multan, Pakistan, on August 30. The much-awaited India-Pakistan clash will take place in Kandy, Sri Lanka, on September 2. India will face Nepal in the other group stage match on September 4 at the same venue.



Pakistan will host three group stage matches and one Super Four stage match. The rest of the tournament will be played in Sri Lanka. The final will take place in Colombo on September 17.

The 2023 edition will feature two groups, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. In the Super Four stage, all teams will play each other once. The top two sides from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final.