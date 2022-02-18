Bangladesh Premier League Final, BPL 2022 Final, Fortune Barishal vs Comilla Victorians live cricket score and updates: Mujeeb Ur Rahman has ended his spell with a second wicket and that means Comilla are now 6 wickets down. Dwayne Bravo had brought Fortune Barishal firmly back in the final by sending back Comilla Victorians captain Imrun Kayes, who became the fifth wicket to fall. England all-rounder Moeen Ali has the big job of taking the team to a challenging total now. Faf du Plessis was the fourth wicket to go down. Mahmudul Hasan Joy became the third Comilla wicket to fall as he was run out for 8, leaving the side at 73/3 after 6.2 overs. The run-rate is very high thanks to Sunil Narine, who was in full flow for the the Comilla Victorians, scoring a fifty in no time. Narine made great use of the field restrictions to hit five sixes and five fours to bring up his half century. He was dismissed for 57 off just 23 deliveries. Earlier, Fortune Barishal made a great start by removing Liton Das early. Captain Shakib Al Hasan struck early with the ball for Barishal. Fortune Barishal have been the most consistent team of the season en route to the final, having lost only two games so far. Comilla Victorians, the other team in the final, have been a formidable unit so far and will fancy their chances in the title clash. Shakib Al Hasan is the captain of Fortune Barishal while Imrul Kayes captains Comilla Victorians. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Follow Bangladesh Premier League final, BPL 2022 Final, Fortune Barishal vs Comilla Victorians live from Mirpur here