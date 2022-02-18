Bangladesh Premier League, BPL 2022 Final: Fortune Barishal vs Comilla Victorians Live Cricket Score And Updates: Mujeeb Strikes Again To Leave Comilla 6 Down
Bangladesh Premier League, Fortune Barishal vs Comilla Victorians live cricket score and updates: Sunil Narine is in full flow for the the Comilla Victorians, scoring a fifty in no time.
Bangladesh Premier League Final, BPL 2022 Final, Fortune Barishal vs Comilla Victorians live cricket score and updates: Mujeeb Ur Rahman has ended his spell with a second wicket and that means Comilla are now 6 wickets down. Dwayne Bravo had brought Fortune Barishal firmly back in the final by sending back Comilla Victorians captain Imrun Kayes, who became the fifth wicket to fall. England all-rounder Moeen Ali has the big job of taking the team to a challenging total now. Faf du Plessis was the fourth wicket to go down. Mahmudul Hasan Joy became the third Comilla wicket to fall as he was run out for 8, leaving the side at 73/3 after 6.2 overs. The run-rate is very high thanks to Sunil Narine, who was in full flow for the the Comilla Victorians, scoring a fifty in no time. Narine made great use of the field restrictions to hit five sixes and five fours to bring up his half century. He was dismissed for 57 off just 23 deliveries. Earlier, Fortune Barishal made a great start by removing Liton Das early. Captain Shakib Al Hasan struck early with the ball for Barishal. Fortune Barishal have been the most consistent team of the season en route to the final, having lost only two games so far. Comilla Victorians, the other team in the final, have been a formidable unit so far and will fancy their chances in the title clash. Shakib Al Hasan is the captain of Fortune Barishal while Imrul Kayes captains Comilla Victorians. (LIVE SCORECARD)
BPL 2022 Final Live
1 run.
No run.
2 runs.
Is this a run-out? The replays roll in and they show that Moeen Ali's blade is justb inside the crease. So no damage done.
Islam bangs this short on middle and leg. Hider rides the bounce and works it to fine leg for a single.
Back of a length, around leg. Hider works it to fine leg for a single. Very good over from Rana, using his variations to a great effect.
Back of a length, outside off. Ali punches it to long off for an easy single this time. Very good over so far.
Shorter delivery this time with pace, outside off. Ali lets it go this time.
A slower length ball, around off. Ali is deceived by the change of the pace and gets beaten as he looks to clip it away.
Shorter delivery on middle. Hider works it towards square leg for a single. Steep bounce there for the bowler.
A very full delivery outside off. Ali drives it to deep cover for a single.
Mehedi Hasan Rana is back into the attack now.
A fuller delivery on off. Hider drives it back to the bowler.
FOUR! This time he gets it away! A shorter delivery outside off again. Hider cuts it through covers for a boundary now.
Shorter outside off this time. Hider cuts it to backward point now.
Tossed up on off this time. Hider goes for a big sweep shot but gets the inside edge and the ball goes past just away from the stumps.
Flatter on middle. Hider works it to mid-wicket.
Tossed up on off. Ali works it to long on for a single.
Flat and on off. Hider blocks it out. Superb over by Mujeeb.
Another delivery that is full and on off. Hider pushes it towards the off side.