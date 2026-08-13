Bangladesh cricket team fast bowler Taskin Ahmed came up with a bizarre celebration after dismissing Australia batter Cameron Green on Day 1 of their first Test match on Thursday. Green looked in good touch on a tricky Darwin wicket but he could only manage to score 13 off 13 deliveries. In the 22nd over of the Australian innings, Green looked to flick a length delivery towards the leg side but ended up completely miscuing his shot. The ball flew to Mushfiqur Rahim at mid-wicket and the veteran cricketer pulled off a good catch. Taskin broke into a little dance after dismissal with his tongue sticking out as others ran towards Rahim to celebrate. The video of the celebration has quickly gone viral on social media.

Bangladesh pacemen Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain exploited helpful Top End conditions to have Australia struggling at 74-4 after the first session of the Top End cricket series.

Mahmud struck in his sixth and seventh overs Thursday after had Australia raced to 45 without loss following skipper Pat Cummins' decision to bat first.

Darwin-born Jake Weatherald had a partisan crowd behind him but was never really settled on a green-tinged wicket and needlessly swiped at a widish ball from Mahmud ti be out for 23 from 37 deliveries.

His opener partner Travis Head (22) was out in Mahmud's next over, chopping on a delivery that was bowled from around the wicket as Australia slipped to 52-2.

Ebadot had Marnus Labuschagne caught by Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and could have had the wicket of Steve Smith but for a dropped chance at third slip.

Allrounder Cameron Green (13) was out immediately before lunch as Bangladesh took a full toll on the opening morning of its first test match in Australia since 2003.

Steve Smith remained not out 7 at the first interval.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins, playing just his second test in 13 months, reunited in the pace attack with Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. The frontline quicks will be supported by veteran offspinner Nathan Lyon and allrounders Green and Beau Webster.

The two-test “Top End” series will start a heavy 12-month schedule for the Australians that will feature 20 test matches, including tours to South Africa, India and England.

(With AP inputs)

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