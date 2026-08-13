The relationship between former Indian cricket team players S Sreesanth and Harbhajan Singh has been quite bitter over the years. Following the infamous 'slapgate' incident in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2008, the two players did not speak to each other for a very long time. However, things seemed to be healing but it got worse once again after Harbhajan shot an advertisement that reopened old wounds. In a recent interaction, Harbhajan revealed that he would like to have S Sreesanth as his roommate as he believes that both of them can solve a lot of their problems if they were in the same room.

"If both of us are in the same room, a lot of things will get solved. I see it from that perspective. You can pick him as my roommate. I have no problems," Harbhajan said in an interview with PTI.

Earlier, during an interaction, Sreesanth was shown an old photograph of him and Harbhajan dressed in boxing gear.

He went on to issue a direct challenge to Harbhajan and said that he is ready to settle things in a boxing ring.

"This same scene, do you have the guts? Do you have the guts to come into the ring with me? Can you sign and come? Can you? I am asking him. Do you have the guts to come into the ring with me? Wearing this same gloves... This is not acting, I am smiling. You are not even smiling, I don't know what you are doing. Let's see. This is an open challenge," Sreesanth said.

"I am currently in the Bear Knuckle Fight League, and I am also one of the main sponsors of Conor McGregor's video; one of my good friends sponsored it, so the promotion is also done. I am challenging you, Bhajji (Harbhajan Singh)," he added.

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