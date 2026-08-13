Former Indian cricket team spinner R Ashwin believes that England's World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan can replace Stephen Fleming as the Chennai Super Kings head coach. CSK parted ways with Fleming following a disappointing IPL 2026 season and since then, there has been a lot of chatter surrounding his successor. Ashwin said that Morgan is a 'strong' contender despite having no experience of coaching at the highest level. He led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL 2021 final as captain and won the ODI World Cup with England in 2019.

“I have a feeling Eoin Morgan might be coming… His name is doing the rounds strongly…; early discussions are on, no doubt. In this, two scenarios: Eoin Morgan- will he take it this year? Or someone else builds the team in a mini auction, and he takes it later?" Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin also spoke about how Brendon McCullum has also emerged as a possible option before pointing out that his commitments with the England ODI and T20I teams can make it difficult.

The former India spinner went on to suggest that the franchise is currently going through a hard time and as a result, CSK need someone to take the responsibility to keep things stable. In this situation, he backed Dhoni to informally carry out a leadership role for another year before someone like Morgan can be appointed as head coach.

“I have a strong hunch that under Dhoni's leadership, like the shoots of a banyan tree, the others will work together… Personally, that route is the correct one. I still think so. Because the appointment will be a touch late. Because the mega auction is only one year away. … My strongest hunch is that under MS Dhoni's leadership, like the shoots of a banyan tree, the others will work together. That's my strongest hunch for at least the next one year," Ashwin said.

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